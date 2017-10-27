The media today: “This isn’t slowing. It’s snowballing.”

I usually try to write on a variety of topics each week in this newsletter, but the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein revelations—in journalism and beyond—is the narrative dominating the media world. Weinstein and Bill O’Reilly may be at the center, but the real story is the steady drumbeat of allegations against figures across the industry.

ICYMI: The most annoying thing an editor can do

Less than 24 hours after Dylan Byers broke the story of five women accusing political journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment, the CNN journalist tweeted, “Today alone, 5 people reached out w/ sexual harassment allegations against 5 different media figures. This isn’t slowing. It’s snowballing.” Halperin’s career appears to be over after he stepped back from his role at MSNBC and watched as HBO canceled a planned adaptation of his and John Heilemann’s book on the 2016 election and Penguin Press shut down plans for the book itself. Politico’s Michael Calderone has the details.

As the number of stories of alleged abhorrent behavior by Halperin, O’Reilly, The New Republic’s Leon Wieseltier, and others continues to grow, the focus of the larger conversation is also expanding to include those who knew of this behavior yet stayed silent, and the culture that allows such behavior to go unchecked. In an excellent essay, Splinter’s Clio Chang argues that Wieseltier, for one, was always hiding in plain sight. “The revelations…raise uncomfortable questions about what the media and literary world celebrates and who we hold accountable,” Chang writes. “After all, much of Wieseltier’s character was already in the public eye—if you cared to look.”

ICYMI: Prominent journalists accused of sexual misconduct

One reason such behavior persists is due to organizations’ unwillingness to address their own issues. Fox News has had a field day covering the downfall of Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein, but in a smart piece for the AP, David Bauder reports that the network has devoted just 20 minutes, 46 seconds, to the accusations against O’Reilly since The New York Times first reported many of them in April. Meanwhile, allegations against Weinstein have received 12 and a half hours of airtime since the Weinstein story broke on October 5. Credit is due mostly to Howard Kurtz, host of Fox’s Media Buzz, whose show accounts for nearly 80 percent of that coverage, but the outrageous discrepancy signals an outlet unwilling to set its own house in order.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Three weeks after Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey brought Weinstein’s “open secret” into public view, this story isn’t going away. Below, more on what seems, with each day’s news, to be a watershed moment if not a sea change.

ICYMI: The NYT tweet on books by women that “didn’t play well”

Other notable stories

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.