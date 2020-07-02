What comes after we get rid of objectivity in journalism?

The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, and the protests that followed, helped spark a debate in many newsrooms and journalism schools around the country about the time-honored principle of objectivity in journalism, and whether it serves any useful purpose. Former Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery wrote in the New York Times that what we call objective journalism “is constructed atop a pyramid of subjective decision-making,” and has been defined “almost exclusively by white reporters and their mostly white bosses.” Since then, journalists at the Los Angeles Times and other newsrooms have spoken out about their longstanding experiences of racism, and the impact those have had on the journalism they and their employers do. So is objectivity a relic? And if so, what should we replace it with? We got a group of journalists and other experts together on CJR’s Galley platform this week for a virtual panel discussion on those and other related questions.

Lewis Raven Wallace is a writer, journalist, and author of the recent book The View From Somewhere, as well as the host of a podcast of the same name. He is also a co-founder of Press On, a Southern collective of journalists, storytellers, and organizers that uses journalism in the service of liberation. Wallace’s book is based in part on his personal experience as a former reporter for Marketplace, from which he was fired in 2017 after he wrote a blog post questioning the idea of objective journalism. “As a transgender journalist, it was a scary time,” he said during our interview. “I didn’t feel I could or should have to be silent about the Trump administration’s attacks on trans people, people of color, and freedom of the press.” Wallace said, in his view, it’s not an either/or debate between personal journalism versus objective journalism. “I believe objectivity itself is a myth that’s been perpetuated based on a normative white male cisgender perspective in journalism,” he said. “The journalism we call objective is generally just biased towards acceptable social and political norms.”

The media, Wallace said, needs to think about “the relationship between journalism, identity, community, and truth.” Focusing on that relationship can offer a path forward for journalism that rebuilds trust with audiences, he said—trust that has been lost after decades of supposed objectivity.

Morgan Givens also argued that there needs to be a complete reframing of what journalism is and how it operates. Givens is a writer, performer, and audio producer based in Washington, DC. He works with NPR and WAMU, and is also a former police officer who worked in prisons to eliminate sexual violence. “Black Americans have always lived in a United States where police killed us and still do with impunity, but this was an America that white journalistic institutions and those who allow them to function ignored,” he said. “Is ignoring these communities an example of being objective or ignoring the truth because the reality makes white journalists uncomfortable?”

Heather Chaplin is the founding director of Journalism + Design at the New School. She is also co-host of the podcast Tricky and has been a fellow at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. She told CJR’s Josh Young that she tries to distinguish between objectivity and “neutrality, which is a concept that has never made any sense to me. I think what people are upset about, and incorrectly calling objectivity, is really BS neutrality. When the New York Times bends over backwards to give voice to someone espousing obviously racist views that’s not objective. That’s trying to adhere to a nonsensical notion of neutrality.”

Brent Cunningham is the executive editor of the Food and Environment Reporting Network, and a former deputy editor of the Columbia Journalism Review, where he wrote a piece for the magazine in 2003 entitled “Rethinking Objectivity.” He said he agrees with Wesley Lowery that “this embrace of an impossible standard has produced coverage that fails to convey the truth of a given situation, given cover to lazy reporting, and allowed those who would spin and distort the truth the ability to do so without being called on it.”

Will Meyer is a writer, editor, and musician from western Massachusetts and editor of a local publication called The Shoestring. He told CJR that in addition to moving beyond a commitment to an old-fashioned concept like objectivity, “I would argue that [we] need to move beyond an advertising/commercially driven press system. Yes, the objectivity standard absolutely privileges the white male vantage point, and I would agree with everyone who says there needs to be more work on diversifying newsrooms.” But Meyer said he also thinks that the practice of journalism has to “think about moving beyond the commercial pressures that created this shoddy standard to begin with.”

Here’s more on objectivity and newsrooms:

Rigor : Wallace said in his interview that just because he isn’t a fan of traditional objectivity, “this doesn’t mean that I don’t advocate for rigor and meticulousness and the use of some of these methods, such as seeking multiple sources, eye witnesses, careful data analysis, etc.” Fudging numbers and interpreting them based on your own biases are two different things, he said . “Lying, and applying a frame to facts and truth, are also two different things. Neither are objective, but the latter is what we are all doing in all of our efforts at journalism. So we also need more nuance in how we talk about work that isn’t objective. Is it evidence-based? Is it transparent about its methods? Is it transparent about its biases?”

Failure : If we can recognize the ways our society has failed in considering the idea of objectivity, Givens said , “if we can take the time to pause and reflect when we have a biased idea or a prejudiced thought, if we can recognize it in ourselves, then we can get to the truth.” It’s only when we fail to recognize our own human nature and the biases we already have, he argues , “that we miss the truth. This isn’t about losing the ability of journalism to shake the foundations of power and be truth tellers, it’s about allowing others to tell the truth that has always been ignored, and that will make many people uncomfortable in the beginning.”

Commerce : Cunningham explained that the emergence of so-called objective journalism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries had a noble goal, but also one that was perhaps less noble . “The idea of an objective take on the news—as opposed to the rampant partisanship that had always characterized news coverage—seemed like a step forward,” he says. “But at the same time, the Penny Press movement was taking newspapers to a mass audience, with support from advertisers, as the nation industrialized. Those advertisers—same as their counterparts today—were eager to have their ads appeal to as many people as possible, and so the news that surrounded them needed to be as inoffensive to partisan ideologies as possible. So progress had a commercial end as well.”

Bias : Mark Lukasiewicz is Dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, and was a longtime producer at NBC News and ABC News. He described how early in his career he reported on the Solidarność labor movement in Poland, despite the fact that his parents were Polish and supporters of the movement. “Compare that to the recent incident at the Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh,” he said, where reporter Alexis Johnson wasn’t allowed to cover the protests because of a single humorous tweet “comparing the aftermath of looting to a Kenny Chesney tailgate party. Generations apart, a stark difference in whose bias is tolerated, and whose is forgiven or ignored,” Lukasiewicz said.

Other notable stories:

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.