The predictable outrage over the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

In what has become a rite of spring, journalists spent the last Sunday in April arguing over mean things said by a comedian. Michelle Wolf’s scorched earth set at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner drove conversation on morning shows and social media over the past 36 hours, shining a spotlight on an event already under fire for the aura of sycophancy and chumminess that comes with journalists, administration officials, and celebrities yukking it up in a Washington ballroom.

Wolf’s routine took aim, in occasionally vulgar terms, at the mendacity of the Trump White House, with especially critical jokes directed at Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who was sitting just feet from the comedian at the main table. Her jokes drew immediate condemnation from figures on the right, and President Trump weighed in Sunday night, calling the evening “an embarrassment to everyone associated with it.” Mainstream reporters also voiced their frustration at the tone of the set, with The New York Times’s Peter Baker writing, “Unfortunately, I don’t think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight.”

ICYMI: “Jared Kushner literally called Secret Service on me”

Lost in the arguments over civility were Wolf’s most stinging indictments of the media. She questioned the perceived animosity between the press and the president in an extended riff: “You guys are obsessed with Trump. Did you use to date him? Because you pretend like you hate him, but I think you love him. I think what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you. He couldn’t sell steaks or vodka or water or college or ties or Eric. But he has helped you. He’s helped you sell your papers and your books and your TV. You helped create this monster, and now you’re profiting off of him.” She ended her set with an exclamation, “Flint still doesn’t have clean water!” that highlighted the overwhelming focus on the Trump administration, which forces other stories off the front pages.

The outrage over Wolf’s words reflects the polarization of the current era. As CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope noted, there was really no way for the event to go off without controversy. “The #WHCD debacle was inevitable, destined to be either sycophantic, on one extreme, or mean spirited, on the other,” Pope tweeted. “Neither is a good look at a time when trust in media is tenuous. Can we finally all agree to put an end to this thing?” It’s probably too much to ask that the dinner will be shut down, but expect some changes, if only in the form of a more conservative comedian, next year.

ICYMI: “We are living through one of the most thrilling—and frightening—moments to be a journalist in our lifetimes”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

The White House Correspondents’ Association has always responded to criticisms—many of which predated the Trump era—with an argument that the dinner serves as a celebration of the First Amendment and an opportunity to raise money for scholarships. But the spectacle, centered on celebrity attendees and the comedic routine, has long overshadowed those goals. Controversy over the president’s attendance or the tone of the jokes allows media outlets to debate civility and lament the current state of discourse, adding a couple of rings to the circus. The result doesn’t serve anyone beyond cable news producers who don’t have to think too hard about what topic will fill their airtime. If the impact of Michelle Wolf’s set is that it results in fundamental changes to, or even the abolishment of, the dinner, she will have done a service to journalism.

Below, more on the reaction to the WHCD.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: A culmination and continuing questions in the #MeToo era

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.