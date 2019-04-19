How the press changed its tune on William Barr

In January, William Barr was Trump’s nominee for attorney general. When he went to the Senate for his confirmation hearing, the stakes were high: if given the job, Barr would take on oversight of the Robert Mueller investigation. The men who had held that responsibility before him—Rod Rosenstein and Matthew Whitaker—had attracted voracious and (especially in Whitaker’s case) highly skeptical media attention. On the whole, the coverage of Barr felt more subdued and credulous. Barr, a Washington insider who already served as attorney general, under George H.W. Bush, was widely portrayed as a man of integrity. Following his hearing, many journalists led with Barr’s repeat assertions that he would resist any pressure to curtail the Mueller probe. “Maybe the biggest thing he said today is that he is loyal to the job and the laws he discharges, not to any person,” Chris Cuomo said on CNN. Barr, he added, has a “rigid sense of independence.”

By Wednesday night—the eve of the Mueller report’s public release—Cuomo had changed his tune. “Every step so far has been this AG making a choice to do right by the president and wrong by you,” he fumed, looking down the camera. “No, Mr. Barr is not ‘Mr. By The Book.’ He’s ‘No Holds Barr.’” In recent weeks, Barr has seen a vicious narrative shift against him. His initial four-page summary of the Mueller report, delivered to Congress in late March, attracted increasingly intense scrutiny, particularly after The New York Times reported that Mueller investigators thought it a misleading summary of their work. As the publication of the report neared, the questions over Barr’s intentions grew louder. Had he misrepresented Mueller’s findings? (Yes, it turned out.) Had he given White House lawyers advance information about the report? (Yes, it turned out.) Would his redactions be justifiable? (It’s hard to answer that one, because of all the redactions.)

Yesterday, at 9.30am ET, Barr used a press conference to spin the forthcoming report in Trump’s favor. Echoing Trump’s favored catchphrase, Barr said fives times that there had been no collusion. (Mueller did not actually rule on “collusion” because it isn’t a legally meaningful concept.) Barr admitted, for the first time, that he “disagreed” with the “legal theories” on obstruction that Mueller put forward. (He had previously implied that Mueller was agnostic on that question.) And he excused Trump’s documented efforts to thwart the probe as a product of legitimate anger and frustration, driven “by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks.”

If the press conference was a transparent attempt to get out ahead of the report’s actual findings, it also had the effect of planting Barr in the day’s first negative headlines. Even Fox was not friendly. “The attorney general seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president, rather than the Attorney General,” Chris Wallace told viewers. Many others used that framing, too. On MSNBC, Chuck Rosenberg, a former federal prosecutor, said that he used to see Barr as a “principled institutionalist,” but now suspects that “he is not what I thought him to be.” Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern assailed Barr’s presser as “Pravda-style propaganda.” New York’s Jonathan Chait called for Congress to impeach Barr. This morning, the front page of the New York Daily News screams, “LOW BARR,” referring to “Trump’s toady AG.”

It was all very different from January. There’s no shame in changing your tune when the available facts change. But Barr’s approach to his position had been entirely foreseeable. The Wall Street Journal reported late last year that Barr, as a private citizen, had sent an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department excoriating Mueller’s obstruction inquiry as “fatally misconceived.” That reflected an expansive view of executive authority dating back to the Bush years, when Barr told H.W. that he could start a war in the Persian Gulf without Congressional approval, then advised him to issue pardons in the Iran-Contra affair, curtailing it before unseen evidence could come to light. More recently, Barr even suggested debunked Uranium One allegations against the Clintons were a weightier matter than the Mueller probe.

In January, a number of reporters and commentators did point all of this out. But the coverage wasn’t focused enough to move the dial on our perception of Barr: that he was a stalwart, experienced lawman who’d let justice take its course. That view has not aged well. Hindsight can be 20/20. But there was never any good reason to give Barr the benefit of the doubt.

Below, more on Barr and Mueller day:

A blow-by-blow account: As journalists trawled through the Mueller report, CJR liveblogged the day’s media takeaways, including Sarah Sanders’s admission that she misled the press, a temperature shift at Fox News, and CJR’s citation in the footnotes. Wrapping up, Kyle Pope, our editor and publisher, wrote that the report could “finally be the turn that convinces a surprisingly credulous White House press corps—credulous in spite of everything we’ve seen—that Trump’s words have lost their value, that his history, now enshrined in Mueller, of lying to and about the press to further his interests and save his presidency should now be reflected in everything we say about him.”

Other notable stories:

