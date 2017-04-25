Podcast: A third generation of ‘conservative’ media?

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including Trump’s 100-day milestone, what didn’t make it into The New York Times‘ James Comey takeout, and the coverage narratives emanating from France. Then, we discuss whether a new, fictionalized portrayal of El Chapo can speak to larger journalistic truths. Finally, we ponder where a new-look Fox News might sit within a fast-changing conservative media.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Journalists and screenwriters team up for a new TV series inspired by El Chapo,” by Carlett Spike and Shelley Hepworth, CJR
- “Ailes’s Fox dominates conservative media. A Trump presidency could change that,” by David Uberti, CJR
- “Are we witnessing the end of the Fox News era?” by Nicole Hemmer, Vox
- “It’s James Murdoch’s Fox News now,” by Michael Wolff, The Hollywood Reporter