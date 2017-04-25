Podcast: A third generation of ‘conservative’ media?

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including Trump’s 100-day milestone, what didn’t make it into The New York Times‘ James Comey takeout, and the coverage narratives emanating from France. Then, we discuss whether a new, fictionalized portrayal of El Chapo can speak to larger journalistic truths. Finally, we ponder where a new-look Fox News might sit within a fast-changing conservative media.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.