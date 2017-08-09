After North Korea threats, Twitter turns to dark humor

Image via Pixabay

Sometimes we laugh to keep from crying. Thanks to Twitter, we’ll be wiping away our tears with tweets, even as a potential nuclear war looms.

Yesterday, Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” should the country continue expanding its nuclear arsenal. His rhetoric caused a stir on social media. By now we’re used to Trump’s bloviation, but this time, his tweets and brief, improvised statement got many thinking, “Well, that escalated quickly.”

IMAGES: How North Korea news played on front pages around the world

Instead of scouring craigslist for used bunkers or rioting in the streets, the people of media Twitter turned to humor–dark, dark humor–to cope. It’s the survival of the wittiest.



Internet culture meets folklore:

"How did the Nukey War start, Oldfather?" "Well …" [I stoke the fire] "It was Hashtag International Cat Day…" — Kibblesmith ⚔️ (@kibblesmith) August 8, 2017

Sign up for CJR 's daily email





Embodying the #YOLO mentality:





Doubling down on left-wing factionalism:

If there was only something Jill Stein could've done to stop Trump from becoming president…. https://t.co/9FVNK0EuXv — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 9, 2017





Joke or no joke:

No joke: I read Trump's statement on North Korea and thought it was a North Korean statement on Trump. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 8, 2017

I love modern life pic.twitter.com/vCUO1lKBSy — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) August 8, 2017





Paging Steven Seagal:

cool to know that a contingent of people leading conservative public discourse believe we live in a steven segal direct-to-dvd release pic.twitter.com/6ep7dszXyb — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) August 8, 2017





Avocad-NO!

Millennial: your generation got houses and jobs Boomer: yes but we lived with constant fear of nuclear winter Millennial: hold my avocado — Ken Norton (@kennethn) August 8, 2017

100% chance Trump thinks Guam is short for Guamamole. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) August 9, 2017





Too close to home:

Do you think anyone has mentioned to North Korea that they're supposed to take Trump seriously but not literally? — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 9, 2017





Dad jokes:

Me: I really hope Trump doesn't nuke North Korea. Friend: The night is still young. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2017





Rebuilding roads…and the country:

Trump crawls out of bunker and surveys the flatten radioactive landscape that was D.C. "Well, time for Infrastructure Week" — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2017





The good news:

The good news is, none of us will be alive to read your hot takes on "what everyone gets wrong about nuclear fallout" — Benari Poulten (@BenariLee) August 9, 2017





It’s not all fun and games:

North Korea has 60 nuclear warheads ready for ICBM miniaturization and ICBMs that can reach NYC. END YOUR VACATION and STOP TWEETING, Trump. pic.twitter.com/wjsgf96jjX — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 8, 2017

It's always embarrassing, but in the context of North Korea the twitter tough guy performances seem particularly absurd and inappropriate. — caffe latte person (@AdamSerwer) August 9, 2017

So it's 9:40 a.m. in Seoul, and still no real chatter about either NK nuke or Trump's "fire and fury." Zilch. — T.K. of AAK! (@AskAKorean) August 9, 2017

And finally, a dose of optimism from Chelsea Manning, who definitely trusts the government:

destroy all nuclear weapons 😎🌈👬👫👭🌎🌍🌏 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 9, 2017

ICYMI: Six rare images that capture Trump’s TV addiction

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Nausicaa Renner and Meg Dalton are the authors of this article. Renner is editor of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism's vertical at Columbia Journalism Review. She tweets at @nausjcaa. Dalton is a Delacorte fellow. Follow her on Twitter @megdalts.