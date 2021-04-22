Addressing the information gap for Black West Virginians

When Crystal Good was sixteen years old, she tried to buy one of the last Black newspapers in West Virginia. “Looking back, I’m not sure how I thought I was going to pay for it,” Good says, laughing. “And of course, they wouldn’t sell me the paper, but they asked me to sell ads for them. And I was like, Oh, hell no.” Years later, Good is building a publication of her own, one “that allows for Black voices to have their own microphones, not the microphone passed to them and then taken back,” she says.
Launched in 2020 as a website and newsletter, Black by God, the West Virginian is a young publication with a small audience; “it’s in beta,” as Good says. But Good believes deeply in the role publications like hers can play in the future of local journalism. (This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.)
CJR: What led you to decide to pursue this project?
Crystal Good: If you talk to the West Virginia Press Association and the seventy newspapers that they represent, they will tell you that in thirty-five years, there have been three Black reporters. That should just stop everybody in their tracks. Many Black pastors and community leaders over the course of West Virginia’s recent history have used the op-ed as the vehicle for communication, because we don’t have Black newspaper reporters in West Virginia now. Right now, in Charleston, West Virginia—which has one of the largest populations of Black folks in the state—we’ve had two recent gunshot murders. When this happens, it really shocks the community. It’s another trauma. We’re in the middle of a national conversation about George Floyd, about addiction. It’s reported, but there’s no context in terms of why does this happen in the Black community? And what is the trauma? So I’m introducing Black by God into the narrative.
The fact that there hasn’t actually been a Black print newspaper in the state in my children’s generation… people no longer have a memory of that. They can’t name a Black newspaper reporter. I’m just trying to create a framework and test different things, but first and foremost, to build the audience and talk to people. What do they want? And what do they need?
Earlier this year, I wrote an article about the information gap and how COVID just highlighted all of the disparities, but especially the news disparity, the lack of information access for Black people. And the owner of HD Media made a little flip comment on my Twitter, something to the effect of, “Well, Crystal, you know, when the lights go out in West Virginia, everybody’s Black.” It really shows the need for Black by God, right? Like you have the white owner of every major newspaper in West Virginia, feeling comfortable to make a “racial” joke? If this is the guy that owns the newspapers, you’re never going to get a Black reporter to come work for you for very long. It’s just not gonna work.
CJR: Who is your audience right now?
Good: I had a fairly decent newsletter following for my poetry, and that sort of folded over into Black by God. Right now, the audience is probably a good mix white allies within the state and the diaspora of West Virginia. But I want to build Black by God from the needs, wants and hopes and aspirations of the Black community in West Virginia. That’s where the work is, in building that relationship and building that audience. I’m not taking an audience away from the Charleston Gazette, or the Mountain State Spotlight or the Herald-Dispatch. To be honest, I feel like I could fully launch Black by God tomorrow, if I wanted to make it a paper for the progressive white community in West Virginia and outside and have their support. But I have to do the thinking to meet with the people in the Black communities, to tell the stories that they want. I think that the support is there, from the traditional news folks. But I’m trying to reach the community that might not be in those portals.
I’m ambitious about eventually dropping this in print or a zine, to start to build a relationship and a knowledge about what I’m doing. One of the hard parts is that people don’t understand the need for community journalism and/or Black journalism. They don’t understand the information gap, because you can’t miss something you’ve never had. A lot of the work that I’m doing right now is just let me show you.
CJR: You launched your newsletter in August of 2020, amid the pandemic, which was a difficult time for everyone, and a particularly difficult time for local journalism. What was that like?
Good: I didn’t know any different! Quite often, one of the downfalls in West Virginia is that if you have an idea, then you should do it—but then that means that you have to do it. Being a poet here, I had to create the venue, I had to create the workshop, figure out how to publish my book, had to edit my book, and had to sell my book. You have to do it all. I think West Virginia has a bad habit of thinking just one person can do something, and it’s enough. There can just be one coffee shop or one art store. But we need transformational change.
It’s the time to put the seed into the soil and try to give it the best conditions possible. If not now, then when? I’m willing to take my chances. Since August, I’m just in the very experimental phase. My goal is that, by 2022, Black by God will be shaped up and consistent, have a better engine to it. But until then I’m okay with trying things and learning, because meeting people where they are feels really special.
CJR: One thing that I think about a lot in this newsletter is resources: where they’re coming from, whether there are enough of enough of them, where they’re going, how to resources to sustain publications like yours that are doing really important, really transformative work? As you’re thinking about resources, where were you looking? How are you starting that process? What are you thinking about?
Good: Right now, what I need is to develop the operational side. I would not be here if it wasn’t for the NewStart program. I can’t speak highly enough of that program. It’s introduced me to so many people, and so many ideas, like Scalawag, Outlier, MLK 50. I’m like, okay, it can be done. And I’m able to tap into these ideas. I’m still creating the structure. It’s also figuring out what the people of West Virginia want. I also think there’s a lot of talent here that just hasn’t been hasn’t been told that it’s talent, or that this is a career, or that this is a job. My hope would be that I would be able to get some startup capital, and to be able to kind of shake things and do things, without the situation where you get the grant and you’re really just working toward the grant.
I do want some runway capital to be able to continue to experiment. I need some autonomy while I’m figuring this out, right? One thing about being an entrepreneur is that it might not work. But even if you inspire the next thing, that can facilitate change.
CJR: I read something today commenting on the limitations of billionaire philanthropic funding for local journalism. Who does that serve?
Good: Oh yeah, cause’ then I’m bound to—somebody’s gonna get pissed off because I say “the white lens of journalism.” I think that Black by God‘s going to require a good healthy mix [of funding], but I’m trying to find a way to keep our independence.
CJR: So what will success look like? How do you define it?
Good: I want to be the bridge into West Virginia and out of West Virginia. For me, success is… If someone writes for me in 2021, and then in 2024, they’re still in the industry. That’s the bridge I wanna build. Or when people start to see Black by God as a resource.
I’ve realized that there’s a great need in terms of building political literacy, coordinating different organizations. So I see Black by God being a sort of hub. Take the NAACP or the Allied Organizations—everybody that’s working on stuff at the legislature that connects back to the community. There’s no real bridge into the community to explain that work. I see Black by God being a catalyst. We don’t have to do all the work, but we can inspire it. And we can report out.
I’m excited about more people knowing that this idea exists. It opens up the door to the conversation, which is that Black people in West Virginia exist. It’s important that our voices are heard. And it’s important that we, as a community, are finding resources. I’m really tired of seeing the “allies” and good white folks keep pointing over to the enemy of Trump over there, or Republicans over there, when there’s a lot of work to be done that allows for Black leadership, that allows for Black voices to have their own microphones, not the microphone passed to them and then taken back.
That’s why I love the name Black by God. It’s a riff on the way West Virginians explain ourselves; we are West, by God, Virginia. I called the publication Black by God, the West Virginian to claim that identity of place but also to be unapologetic in our role in Black America. And in West Virginia’s history. West has such a rich history of Black journalism, journalists like Tony Brown, and the history of Black newspapers in the 1800s and the 1900s. It’s hard for Black journalists and Black publications to stay. And it has been for hundreds of years. Hopefully this is the moment.
