Investigating local partisan shadow news: A Q&A with Priyanjana Bengani

Last week, outlets like the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, and the New York Times reported the emergence of partisan websites posing as local news—a phenomenon known as “pink slime journalism,” a term that compares the outlets’ hidden agendas to the cheap food additives in processed meat. Such sites pose a threat to an informed electorate, particularly in a year that has seen accelerated attrition in local newsrooms across the country.

Priyanjana Bengani, a senior research fellow at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism, began researching the “pink slime” local news networks about a year ago. In December of 2019, Bengani identified 450 such sites, each publishing thousands of algorithmically generated articles and some reported stories. One hundred eighty nine of the sites had been set up over the preceding year by an organization called Metric Media. Many of the sites could be traced back to conservative businessman Brian Timpone, whose company, Journatic, was rebranded after plagiarizing and publishing fake bylines, as This American Life and Poynter reported in 2012.



In August of this year, Bengani reported that the network had tripled in size, growing from some four hundred outlets to more than a thousand. A few weeks ago, the Tow Center highlighted the ways in which Google News and Facebook sometimes index shadowy partisan sites—like the ones Bengani found—as news sources.



I talked with Bengani about the importance of local news as a first line of defense in locating localized propaganda sites, the trust readers place in numbers, and the importance of studying the phenomenon beyond this year’s election. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CJR: In December, when you wrote about the existence of several hundred “pink slime” sites, what guided your reporting?

Priyanjana Bengani: The only reason I was able to publish that piece was because of stellar local reporting by the Lansing State Journal; Carol Thompson wrote a piece about Michigan sites that had started emerging—what’s up with these sites, they don’t look familiar to us, what’s going on? I remember reading that piece and thinking, this is interesting. Then when you visit a site, and you look at the “About” page, it says they intend to launch a thousand sites. That makes you pause. There are thirty sites right now. They intend to launch a thousand. How many more are out there that haven’t been identified yet?

The more I looked, the more I was finding. Then there were links to political parties. There was an FEC lawsuit. There were different players in the game. The Guardian and the Michigan Daily both published stories within a couple of weeks, adding layers on top of it, drawing connections to Journatic. We could see that there was something interesting happening, and we wanted to be able to identify where. We relied heavily on reporting from local news. Then we tried to use our technical skills to find other websites that fit the same bill.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

CJR: It seems like reporting on this subject has underlined how the decline of local news has made these sites possible or more powerful, but at the same time, local news outlets are really the best positioned to identify these sorts of sites.



PB: Absolutely. The great thing about local newspapers or community newspapers is the fact that they’re very much in touch with their audience. When a reader sees something untoward, they let reporters and editors know. I just learned recently about something called the Catholic Tribune—there are maybe seven of these sites in Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, etc. And as it turns out, there were people who were getting physical copies of this newspaper on their doorstep. And somebody who received one got in touch with the editor of a site that focuses on religious news, saying, Hey, are you guys aware of this? This just turned up on my doorstep? That’s what helps us do our work.

CJR: One thing that was striking to me in your research from December was what a small percentage of the content was produced by human beings. Did that surprise you?

PB: Maybe surprising isn’t quite the right word, especially if you consider the history of Journatic. But I think what struck me was that people in general—and there are a few studies that have shown this—people trust news that has data backing it up. If you put a number in a headline, it looks more trustworthy. I was taken by that thought: if you have a ton of stories on a site that have a number on them, the number-driven stories give the other stories legitimacy.

CJR: From December of 2019 to August of 2020, you found that the number of these pink slime sites tripled. Did that match what you expected to see?

PB: So I think we were expecting the network to grow. We weren’t expecting it to grow as much as it did. And I think, you know, when you’re going from about 450 to 1250, in a span of eight months, it’s a considerable leap.

At Tow, we’ve been simultaneously doing the layoff tracker project. So you’re looking at that every single day, in the Slack. You see yet another newsroom is closing down, cutting back operations—you have all of that going on in one space. And then you have a parallel space where these pink slime outlets are growing. That contrast was really interesting. A lot of these sites started coming to life in January, so they weren’t pandemic-driven. I don’t think the pandemic changed any of their plans. But I think as we were reporting, that contrast really stood out.

CJR: Is this a relatively new phenomenon?

PB: I think it’s a new iteration of an older phenomenon. We’ve already seen iterations of this with Journatic, which was slightly different—you had fake bylines, fake quotes, the works. Now, a lot of people are creating structured data: government agencies, state departments. And templating technology is writing templates for some of these things. You get a human to do two or three. And then you understand what pattern the algorithm needs to follow—you just template it, and scale becomes very, very achievable, and very, very easy.

So any open data set these sites can find, they can just write a template, and that’ll churn out multiple stories for them. And, you know, if they’re using federal data, which is broken down by state, that makes it much easier to just basically publish a very similar story in every single state that’s relevant to that state.

These guys have also bought two local newspapers that have been around for 100 years or so. They’re basically leaning on the built-in credibility or legitimacy.

CJR: So what comes next?

PB: Next year, it will be really interesting to try to unpack what happened—what was the election coverage like? Do the election results change anything? It’s worth noting that a lot of these sites remain pretty dormant, other than the templated stories. But then they do go into overdrive if and when a big local news event happens, like in Kenosha [Wisconsin, where protests erupted in August after police officers shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back]. I think that’s the other thing that’s probably going to be worth keeping an eye on in the next year. It’ll be really interesting to see what 2021 brings.

The Journalism Crisis Project aims to train our focus on the present crisis, tallying lost jobs and outlets and fostering a conversation about what comes next. We hope you’ll join us (click to subscribe).



EXPLORE THE TOW CENTER’S COVID-19 CUTBACK TRACKER: Over the past six months, researchers at the Tow Center have collected reports of a wide range of cutbacks amid the pandemic. Now there’s an interactive map and searchable database. You can find it here.

CONTRIBUTE TO OUR DATABASE: If you’re aware of a newsroom experiencing layoffs, cutbacks, furloughs, print reductions, or any fundamental change as a result of covid-19, let us know by submitting information here. (Personal information will be kept secure by the Tow Center and will not be shared.)



Below, more on recent media trends and changes in newsrooms across the world:

JOURNALISM JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES: MediaGazer has been maintaining a list of media companies that are currently hiring. You can find it here. The Deez Links newsletter, in partnership with Study Hall, offers media classifieds for both job seekers and job providers. The Successful Pitches database offers resources for freelancers. The International Journalists Network lists international job opportunities alongside opportunities for funding and further education. And an organization of fifty writers called Periplus Collective recently announced a mentorship program to serve early-career writers who are Black, indigenous, and people of color.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.