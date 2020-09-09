Introducing the COVID-19 Cutback Tracker

Since March of 2020, the Tow Center for Digital Journalism has been collecting data on cutbacks to US newsrooms happening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic; today, they published the sum of their findings for the first time.

Over the past six months, researchers at the Tow Center have aggregated and vetted reports of layoffs, furloughs, closures, print reductions, and a wide range of cutbacks—depending upon news reports, Twitter announcements, press releases, and Google Form responses. “covid came along and accelerated what was already an incredibly awful time for local news,” says Pete Brown, Research Director at the Tow Center. He hopes the project can bear witness, cataloguing losses in a critical moment for journalism, tracking trends and patterns that can be studied as the industry and its supporters look for solutions to the crisis. “Here is as clear a picture as we can provide on how it happened, the rate at which it happened, how many people have been laid off in a given day, how layoffs affected different regions,” Brown says. “Down the line, to be able to systematically track what disappeared will be a useful resource in comparing the past to what eventually emerges in its place.”

The published map is a bleak sight—the United States news landscape riddled with a mess of holes: lost jobs, stilled printers, newspaper nameplates retired forever. And the startling image only hints at the true cost of the crisis: the gaps in knowledge that grow in the wake of the cutbacks, made particularly consequential in a year in which good and clear information can mark the difference between life and death.



The searchable database tracks the date on which a cutback was reported, the type of outlet, type of cutback, and—as much as possible—the number of staff affected and the geographic location of the outlet at which the cutbacks occurred. (Whenever a large media chain announced cutbacks, Tow researchers made note of every news outlet owned by the chain and added each to the database, labeling such entries as outlets “potentially affected” by cutbacks).



The cutback tracker paints a grim picture, but it goes beyond that, providing contextual data points and interactive filters that turn a startling graphic into a searchable story. “We’re at the point in this crisis in which we need to start digging into what those dots on the map actually mean,” says Gabby Miller, a research fellow with the Journalism Crisis Project. “Because the crisis is happening, whether we’re paying attention or not.”



Miller hopes that projects like this can both underline the need for solutions and provide a path to them. “People are starting to wake up to how bad this crisis is,” Miller says. “We need to know why the crisis is bad, how, and what we can do—to understand how it’s shaping our future.” It’s her hope—and ours—that this database can provide some keys to unlocking the answers.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.