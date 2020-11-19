Journalists are not the only storytellers

Since Tuesday, the Lenfest Institute has been hosting an online summit dedicated to reimagining journalism in Philadelphia (the event continues today). Yesterday morning, ¡Presente! Media—a Philadelphia-based bilingual media collective—presented a documentary about three Philly locals, highlighting the ways in which media can either limit or support the roles that people play in their communities.

Alma Romero is a health promoter at Puentes de Salud, a nonprofit that works to meet the education, health, and social service needs in Philadelphia’s growing Latinx community. When the pandemic struck in the United States, Romero took on a journalistic role by necessity, communicating urgent public health information to clients day after day after day, in Spanish.

My Le is a youth organizer working with the Youth Art and Self-Empowerment Project, a group that aims to keep young people out of adult prisons and to foster leadership opportunities for the city’s youth. Having been formerly incarcerated herself, My Le recognizes the fixed relationship between reporters and incarcerated people: a one-way transaction that too often reduces a person to a mugshot.

Jaleel King is an artist and photographer who documents life in Philadelphia, often by taking pictures over his shoulder—on bus rides, on city streets. King was shot in the back as a child; now he navigates the world from a wheelchair. In the documentary, King talks about the importance of speaking to gun violence survivors, like himself, encouraging reporters to follow stories “to the end.” When I spoke to him later about what he values most in journalism, King told me that he applauds reporting that draws bright lines between an action or policy and the potential repercussions for people in the community. He also worries that the best information is off-limits for the people who need it most. “I would say more accessibility to the news is a good start,” King said. “There is a lot of news behind paywalls, understandably. However, there are a lot of people who can’t always afford it. But misinformation is always free, and spreads like a wildfire.”



All of the participants in the documentary have hopes and a vision for a journalism that serves them: they worry about distortion, about corporate ownership of local outlets, about narratives that only scratch the surface of the truth. ¡Presente! Media aims to offer Philadelphia residents chances to be heard. “We have this Encuentro Virtual series: virtual meetups,” Melissa Beatriz, researcher and co-producer for the film, says. “It’s an opportunity to hear from community members. What are you interested in hearing that you’re not seeing reported? How would you like to see yourself reflected in stories? That’s really important to our approach.”

“I think mainstream media doesn’t always realize how active members of the community can be with the information that they receive,” Gabriella Watson-Burkett, the film’s director and producer, says. “Especially people that are very involved with the community—they understand they have a great role to contribute.”

“The characters in the film, they are storytellers, in and of themselves,” Beatriz adds.

The film’s three subjects are what many journalists think of as “readers,” and—like all readers—they’re also participants in their community. Romero, Le, and King are, like the rest of us, both information consumers and information producers. They share public health information, challenge oppressive narratives, or document the beauty of everyday life. Journalists are not the only storytellers; our job is to partner with our communities and do the work together.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow.