Podcast: A unified campaign against Alden Global Capital

On this week’s episode, Meg reports on a rally in Midtown Manhattan against Alden Golden Capital, the owner of Digital First Media properties such as The Denver Post. Journalists from all over the country traveled to the Lipstick Building on East 53rd Street to air their grievances against the hedge fund, mainly focused on censorship and dramatic cutbacks. Then Pete is joined by CJR colleagues Jon Allsop and Alexandria Neason to unpack two of this week’s biggest stories.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.