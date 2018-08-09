Podcast: The perils of the internet, from Alex Jones’s ban to Sarah Jeong’s tweets

On this week’s episode, Pete is joined by former CJR staff writer and The Kicker’s founding host David Uberti to discuss the removal of Infowars’s content from tech platforms. Why did it take so long, and where do Facebook, Apple, and Google go from here? Then, they dive into the controversy surrounding The New York Times’s newest hire. The reaction from the Times demonstrates the difference between journalists who have grown up on the internet, and media companies still struggling to adapt.

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.