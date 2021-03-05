Toxic: A break in the Cuomo fever dream

Refusing to learn female reporters’ names, to speak on the record, to refrain from embarrassing comments. The Andrew Cuomo that political reporters know is entirely different from the pandemic persona during the worst moments of the coronavirus crisis.

On this week’s Kicker, Josefa Velásquez, the Albany reporter for THE CITY, who has covered Cuomo for a decade, and Michael Powell, a New York Times national reporter who covered the collapse of both Rudy Giuliani and Elliot Spitzer, join Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, to describe the Cuomo persona that has been an open secret.

SHOW NOTES

Andrew Cuomo’s narrative whiplash, Jon Allsop, CJR

Cuomo’s Office Flouted Its Own Sexual Harassment Investigation Rules, Rep for Governor’s Accuser Charges, Josefa Velásquez, THE CITY

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.