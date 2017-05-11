Podcast: BuzzFeed News and the ‘Upside Down’ media

On The Kicker this week, we introduce our new print issue, which is dedicated to exploring the future of local news. Then, I interview Ben Smith, editor in chief of BuzzFeed News. We talk truth and lies on the social web, BuzzFeed’s expansion plans, and whether there’s any hope for local media online.

