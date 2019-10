Joe Lockhart was named White House press secretary in 1998, three days before the House voted to impeach President Clinton. This week, Lockhart speaks with Kyle Pope, the editor and publisher of CJR, about the argument to end live coverage of this administration, and why he thinks this is the golden age of journalism.

SHOW NOTES:

The impeachment story and the proportionality problem, Jon Allsop, CJR

The impeachment story hits warp speed, Jon Allsop, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.