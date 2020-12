The media’s diversity efforts have been underway for decades, but very little has changed, and diversity rhetoric often becomes dehumanizing.

As new union negotiations press the issue, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Maya Binyam—a senior editor of Triple Canopy, an editor of the New Inquiry, and a lecturer in the New School’s Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism program—and Betsy Morais, managing editor of CJR.

SHOW NOTES

“Diversity Work,” Maya Binyam, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.