Podcast: Bahamian media and the fight for hurricane relief

Two days before Hurricane Dorian hit, Eugene Duffy, the managing editor of The Tribune in Nassau, sent a reporter and a photographer to Marsh Harbour in the Abacos. As the town endured the largest storm on modern record, Duffy lost touch with his team. On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope hears how social media has changed coverage of natural disasters and how vital local headlines can be in driving sustained relief efforts from NGOs and wealthier countries.

SHOW NOTES:

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.