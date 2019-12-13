Podcast: Carole Cadwalladr and disinformation at the ballot box

Facebook, Google, and Twitter are going to be used to facilitate disinformation and racism in the 2020 US presidential election, and Carole Cadwalladr says we need to tell that story better. At the recent “Disinfo 2020: Prepping the Press” conference, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, and Cadwalladr, a feature writer for the Observer who helped expose the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal in 2018, discussed her work and the connection between the Brexit referendum and the election of Donald Trump.

SHOW NOTES:

The Investigator, Elisabeth Zerofsky, CJR

Prepping the press on disinformation efforts in 2020, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.