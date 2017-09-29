Podcast: Fake news in a small town

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg has an interview with The New York Times’s Caitlin Dickerson. They discuss the real effects of fake news in Twin Falls, Idaho. Then, we run through the week’s biggest stories, including criticisms of media coverage in Puerto Rico, the president’s battle with the NFL, Hugh Hefner’s journalistic legacy, and Twitter’s terrible, no good, very bad decision to expand tweet lengths.
