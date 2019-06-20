Podcast: Four months in, BuzzFeed’s union waits for recognition

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Azeen Ghorayshi and Rachel Sanders, members of the Buzzfeed News union organizing committee. BuzzFeed’s newsroom voted to unionize in February, a month after a devastating round of layoffs that left some 200 employees out of work. Ghorayshi, an investigative reporter, and Sanders, the deputy culture editor, describe life in the newsroom as negotiations with management drag on, and why unionizing should not have to be an adversarial process.

