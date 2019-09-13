Podcast: One hyperlocal reporter and 400,000 NYCHA residents

Public housing is one of the most undercovered stories in New York. But every day, Monica Morales of PIX11 News answers calls from residents of city-owned buildings and fixes their problems. Kyle Pope, the editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Morales and Emma Whitford, who profiled her this week. They discuss the difference a dedicated reporter makes and how her beat bridges the divide between city officials and the public housing system’s 400,000 residents.

SHOW NOTES:

Day in, day out: TV reporter makes public housing conditions her beat, Emma Whitford, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.