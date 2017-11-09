Podcast: Jelani Cobb on one year of Trump

This week on The Kicker, Pete Vernon speaks with Jelani Cobb, staff writer at The New Yorker and professor at Columbia Journalism School, about the year following the election of President Donald Trump. Then Delacorte Fellows Meg Dalton and Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the media news of the week, including the narratives surrounding statewide election results, the question of giving airtime to Kellyanne Conway, and Ronan Farrow’s latest Harvey Weinstein bombshell.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Protecting Journalism from Donald Trump,” by Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker
- “An American Tragedy,” by David Remnick, The New Yorker
- “Kellyanne Conway and CNN’s Brian Stelter spar on air,” by Jackie Wattles, CNN
- “Conservative media: What Virginia results?,” by Jason Schwartz, Politico
- “Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies,” by Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker
- Ronan Farrow’s Twitter thread