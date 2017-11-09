Podcast: Jelani Cobb on one year of Trump

Note: The Kicker will now be released early every Thursday.

This week on The Kicker, Pete Vernon speaks with Jelani Cobb, staff writer at The New Yorker and professor at Columbia Journalism School, about the year following the election of President Donald Trump. Then Delacorte Fellows Meg Dalton and Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the media news of the week, including the narratives surrounding statewide election results, the question of giving airtime to Kellyanne Conway, and Ronan Farrow’s latest Harvey Weinstein bombshell.

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.