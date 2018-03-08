Podcast: Kim Masters on #MeToo coverage; Susan Orlean on finding stories

This week on The Kicker, we have a special episode with two interviews. First, Pete talks to Kim Masters, editor at large at The Hollywood Reporter, about her reporting on the film industry during the age of #MeToo. Then Meg sits down with New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean to discuss her process for finding stories, interviewing techniques, and more. Please note: There were some technical issues in the studio this week.
SHOW NOTES:
- Fighting ‘the Gawker effect’ in the wake of Weinstein by Kim Masters, CJR
- What’s next for Time’s Up: Making a moment into a movement? by Kim Masters, The Hollywood Reporter
- Figures in a mall by Susan Orlean, The New Yorker