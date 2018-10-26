Podcast: Saudi journalists grapple with Khashoggi’s death

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Zainab Sultan, a Delacorte Fellow at CJR, about what Jamal Khashoggi’s murder means for Saudi journalists living outside the kingdom.
SHOW NOTES:
- How Khashoggi’s murder impacts Saudi journalists, Zainab Sultan, CJR
- Why Trump doesn’t care about Jamal Khashoggi, Kyle Pope, CJR
- The challenge of reporting the Khashoggi story, Amanda Darrach, CJR
