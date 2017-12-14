This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with New Yorker Fiction Editor Deborah Treisman about how a short story, “Cat Person” by Kristen Roupenian, went viral, as well as the broader role of fiction in a journalistic setting. Then CJR Senior Staff Writer Alex Neason joins Meg and Pete to discuss the media news of the week, including the narratives surrounding Alabama’s special election and the campaign to bring Gawker back from the dead.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.