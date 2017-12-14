This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with New Yorker Fiction Editor Deborah Treisman about how a short story, “Cat Person” by Kristen Roupenian, went viral, as well as the broader role of fiction in a journalistic setting. Then CJR Senior Staff Writer Alex Neason joins Meg and Pete to discuss the media news of the week, including the narratives surrounding Alabama’s special election and the campaign to bring Gawker back from the dead.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- “Cat Person,” by Kristen Roupenian, The New Yorker
- “From aggressive overtures to sexual assault: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers tell their stories,” by Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker
- “Roy Moore thought attacking the press could save his campaign. Voters opted for the truth,” by Margaret Sullivan, The Washington Post
- “A group of former Gawker employees launched a Kickstarter to buy back Gawker.com and relaunch the publication,” by Kif Leswing, Business Insider