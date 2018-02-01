Podcast: The Twitter bot economy

This week on The Kicker, Pete unpacks the murky world of Twitter bots with Mark Hansen, Columbia Journalism School professor and head of the Brown Institute for Media Innovation. Hansen was one of reporters on The New York Times team that produced a recent story about the black market of fake followers. Then, CJR’s Alexandria Neason and Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including the State of the Union address, the latest shakeup at the Los Angeles Times, and CJR’s own survey about sexual harassment in newsrooms.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.