This week on The Kicker, Pete is joined by colleagues Alex Neason and Meg Dalton, plus CJR editor and publisher Kyle Pope, to discuss the biggest media trends of 2017, including coverage of Trump, the mainstreaming of podcasts, the business of news, and #MeToo. Note: There were some technical mic issues in the studio this week.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.