Podcast: Time to rethink the media’s Trump coverage?

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest stories: what media mergers mean for both journalists and consumers, how to parse all of those anonymously sourced stories, and why Donald Trump keeps sitting down with reporters from The New York Times. Then, Pete Vernon talks with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope about the press’s coverage of the Trump White House, and why it’s time for a new approach.
SHOW NOTES:
- “The Sinclair Revolution Will Be Televised. It’ll Just Have Low Production Values,” by Felix Gillette, Bloomberg
- “When To Trust A Story That Uses Unnamed Sources,” by Perry Bacon Jr., FiveThirtyEight
- “Citing Recusal, Trump Says He Wouldn’t Have Hired Sessions,” by Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt, and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times
- “Excerpts From The Times’s Interview With Trump,” The New York Times
- “What we miss when we obsess over Trump’s tweets,” by Kyle Pope, CJR