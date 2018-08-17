Podcast: Were all the free press editorials worth it?

On this week’s episode, Pete is joined by CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope to discuss the flood of editorials celebrating journalism in the face of attacks by the president. Were they a worthy defense or a misguided effort? Then, CJR senior staff writer Alexandria Neason stops by to dive into the controversy surrounding a Washington Post feature that has been accused of racial insensitivity.

