Podcast: Reporting on Trump’s business past with David Cay Johnston

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, who has spent decades covering Donald Trump’s business dealings, about The New York Times’s investigation into how the president got rich. Then, CJR’s Nausicaa Renner and Alexandria Neason join the pod to discuss media ethics questions raised by reporting on Christine Blasey Ford.

SHOW NOTES:



Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.