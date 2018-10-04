Podcast: Reporting on Trump’s business past with David Cay Johnston

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, who has spent decades covering Donald Trump’s business dealings, about The New York Times’s investigation into how the president got rich. Then, CJR’s Nausicaa Renner and Alexandria Neason join the pod to discuss media ethics questions raised by reporting on Christine Blasey Ford.
SHOW NOTES:
- Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father by David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, The New York Times
- The Times Trump investigation and the power of the long game by Kyle Pope, CJR
- The media bullying of Christine Blasey Ford by Alexandria Neason and Nausicaa Renner, CJR
