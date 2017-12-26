Worst headlines bloopers of 2017: The best of Lower Case

We love sharing headline flubs with out readers. This year, we saw many unfortunate editorial screw ups. Below are some of the best we published in 2017.
The Golden Globes need a feminist host this year, and Seth Meyers is the right man for the job https://t.co/DR71adAlMj pic.twitter.com/wYcVJMAKQj
Today we salute this Cambridge Newspaper…for printing their paper – without a headline…. [insert headline here] oops!! pic.twitter.com/Y5qCl04rdJ
Breaking news: pic.twitter.com/Kno7QJtAVl
"Should I use a hyphen?"
"Nah. You're good."
"Cool. Cool." pic.twitter.com/RA7vpIvQP8
"I'm not sure if the picture matches the headline."
Ha! WGN's #bobkessler is hilarious! …and right. pic.twitter.com/q5Q6luhbJ0
Poor headline placement on CNN via /r/funny https://t.co/jUg3k2fT4P #funny #lol #haha #humor #lmao #lmfao #hilarious #laugh #laughing #fun… pic.twitter.com/v8KXWxpM1G
Breaking news: pic.twitter.com/hxi9XYQVML
Pay your copy editors. pic.twitter.com/QiwFSszE0f
Please visit pic.twitter.com/In2akpvbNP
So that's how it works. #BadHeadline pic.twitter.com/3UdFpokrNB
Bad Headlines, Cont. https://t.co/kmiKPUKswE pic.twitter.com/jatlHXbYic
Favorite headline of week. He pitches righty, lefty — and evidently, also underwater. Faces Aquaman in next outing. pic.twitter.com/efxaQxFp8Z
OK, I've got good news and bad news, this somewhat unfortunate headline seems to say: pic.twitter.com/HyPaPTNsX2
Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.
