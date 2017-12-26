The Lower case

Worst headlines bloopers of 2017: The best of Lower Case

We love sharing headline flubs with out readers. This year, we saw many unfortunate editorial screw ups. Below are some of the best we published in 2017.

 

Via Zeppfeed.com

 

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; August 26, 2017, via Reddit.

 

Via Twitter, @DDeadmonnd

 

 

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.