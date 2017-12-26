Worst headlines bloopers of 2017: The best of Lower Case

We love sharing headline flubs with out readers. This year, we saw many unfortunate editorial screw ups. Below are some of the best we published in 2017.

The Golden Globes need a feminist host this year, and Seth Meyers is the right man for the job https://t.co/DR71adAlMj pic.twitter.com/wYcVJMAKQj — Forbes Showbiz (@ForbesShowbiz) November 27, 2017

Today we salute this Cambridge Newspaper…for printing their paper – without a headline…. [insert headline here] oops!! pic.twitter.com/Y5qCl04rdJ — Jon Holling (@jonhollingfm) December 7, 2017

Breaking news: pic.twitter.com/Kno7QJtAVl

"Should I use a hyphen?"

"Nah. You're good."

"Cool. Cool." pic.twitter.com/RA7vpIvQP8 — John P. Lopez (@LopezOnSports) October 29, 2017

"I'm not sure if the picture matches the headline." Ha! WGN's #bobkessler is hilarious! …and right. pic.twitter.com/q5Q6luhbJ0 — Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) September 11, 2017

Pay your copy editors. pic.twitter.com/QiwFSszE0f — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) November 11, 2017

Favorite headline of week. He pitches righty, lefty — and evidently, also underwater. Faces Aquaman in next outing. pic.twitter.com/efxaQxFp8Z — Neill Woelk (@NeillWoelk) June 8, 2015

OK, I've got good news and bad news, this somewhat unfortunate headline seems to say: pic.twitter.com/HyPaPTNsX2 — Steve Lundeberg (@AnyGivenLundy) March 30, 2017

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.