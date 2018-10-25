Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
I can't recall another front page headline typo like that* (h/t @grandpajoe_dj) *that I didn't do myself pic.twitter.com/gZ68DvNfnz
— Chris Steller (@chris_steller) March 4, 2017
Sincere apologies to all the readers of .@newvisionwire. We are terribly embarrassed about the error in our headline. Please forgive us🙏. pic.twitter.com/1hYLaoaF8x
— Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 20, 2017
Bad headline: pic.twitter.com/VeLnGsmlVc
— Andrew Ozaki KETV (@ketvlincoln) April 6, 2017
ICYMI: Doubt surrounds Bloomberg bombshell report