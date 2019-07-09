A murky diplomatic leak roils Anglo-American relations

Two days ago, the Sunday edition of The Daily Mail, a right-wing tabloid in the UK, splashed leaked diplomatic correspondence in which Sir Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to the US, shared scathing assessments of President Trump with his bosses in London. In one cable, Darroch called Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “diplomatically clumsy and inept”; the president, Darroch wrote elsewhere, could suffer “disgrace and downfall,” or he might “emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of The Terminator.”

The leak has reverberated on both sides of the Atlantic. Yesterday, Trump tweeted that Darroch “is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him.” A spokesperson for Theresa May, Britain’s lame-duck prime minister, responded that Darroch retains May’s full support; the “selective extracts” published by the Mail “do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold” UK-US relations, the statement said. May directed her trade minister to apologize to the president’s daughter, but the damage might be done: as The New York Times notes, Trump’s tweets about Darroch represent “an extraordinary breach between the United States and one of its closest allies.” This morning, the cracks in the “special relationship” mark front pages in the US and in the UK. The Times of London juxtaposed its story with a photo of a yellow-plumed, dancing cockatoo. You can judge its resemblance to Trump for yourself.

Intrigue surrounding the cache’s source and its path to publication has captivated the British press, in particular. The imminent change of leadership in Britain—where Boris Johnson, a right-wing advocate of Brexit, looks set to replace the more moderate May as prime minister—looms large; when Britain finally leaves the European Union, its relations with America will likely assume added importance. The leak, officials and journalists surmise, was intended to undermine Darroch, who is seen as an arch liberal; or Darroch’s possible successor Mark Sedwill, also a liberal; or both men. Some saw in it an opening for Nigel Farage, a flamethrowing right-wing politician Trump previously pushed as a potential ambassador, but sources close to Johnson told Sky News that Farage would not be appointed. Yesterday, The Sun even reported that officials are probing whether a foreign power—Russia, say—hacked the cables. (Britain’s foreign minister stressed that he has seen “no evidence” for that conclusion.)

The specter of Russia hovers over the Mail’s story in other ways. Its author is Isabel Oakeshott, a pro-Brexit journalist and commentator who was accused, in 2018, of sitting on emails tying Arron Banks, a Farage ally and controversial pro-Brexit donor, to Russian officials and businesspeople. Per The Guardian’s Jim Waterson, Banks gave Oakeshott access to his emails when he hired her to ghostwrite his book, The Bad Boys of Brexit; Oakeshott said last year that it was “always my intention” to publish them, but by that point, Carole Cadwalladr, a relentless Banks antagonist, had obtained them, too. As Waterson notes, Oakeshott drew on interviews with Russian officials for her previous biography—co-written with a powerful Conservative Party donor—of then-Prime Minister David Cameron. (The book drew attention for its claim that Cameron, as a student, put his genitals inside a dead pig.) After the Darroch story dropped, journalists, including Cadwalladr, questioned Oakeshott’s credibility. On Twitter, Oakeshott said she was “enjoying the conspiracy theories,” but asked, “Isn’t it much simpler?” She then dropped a possible hint: “In the absence of government, the civil service becomes politicised.”

When it comes to leaks, do a journalist’s motives matter? Some say we should judge such work solely on public-interest grounds. Even on this score, however, the Darroch leak is complicated. His views are clearly newsworthy, but officials argue that the act of making them public limits his ability to do his job. The press should be leery of politicians’ anti-transparency views. But isn’t the public interest harmed when diplomats feel they can’t be candid in private missives? It’s not an easy question to answer. Nor is it new: a similar debate surrounded many of the US diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks in the early 2010s.

For now, at least, it’s notable that it’s not just politicians casting doubt on the merit of the Mail story. Yesterday, Josh Rogin, a columnist for The Washington Post, argued that the leak is no “bombshell”: Darroch’s claims about Trump, Rogin says, are “conventional wisdom… boilerplate analysis anyone could see on cable news.” If Britain “chooses to get rid of Darroch for telling the truth about the Trump administration, that’s its business,” Rogin writes. “But everyone here in Washington will know that the leaks were just a pretense and the British media was all too willing to become a tool of the leakers.”

