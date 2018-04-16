A Pulitzer preview

Today is the day. Journalism’s top honors will be announced at Columbia starting at 3pm EST. Now in its 102nd year, the Pulitzer Prizes are the nation’s oldest and most prestigious journalism awards, with a total of 14 categories from feature writing to editorial cartooning to public service (plus another seven categories for art, literature, and music).

Like its red carpet counterparts (think: the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards), the Pulitzer Prizes will likely be all about #MeToo and #TimesUp, with the New York Times and The New Yorker going head-to-head for the public service award for their respective investigations into movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior. The Times’s Jody Kantor and Megan Twohey could be the frontrunners, but The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow is close behind. Or, like at the Polk Awards in February, the Pulitzer committee could honor both investigations.

Released within days of each other in October, the stories catalyzed a movement. The journalistic trio shifted the global conversation about harassment in the workplace on a global scale and across industries, not just in Hollywood. The impact was far-reaching; the effects still lingering—victims shared (and continue to share) their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Their reporting also started a critical conversation within our own industry. The so-called “Weinstein effect” brought to light the abuses of powerful men in journalism from Mark Halperin to Garrison Keillor to Charlie Rose. At CJR, we put together a special report about harassment in newsrooms, turning the #MeToo spotlight on ourselves and providing a place for peers to share their stories.

Other contenders include BuzzFeed’s multi-part series on Russia and either the Times or The Washington Post for all things Trump-Russia in 2017. Below, more from CJR about the Pulitzer Prizes:

100 years of data: In 2016, CJR found that women and people of color are being shut out of American journalism’s most prestigious award after analyzing winners over the past century.

Other notable stories

Meg Dalton is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Find her on Twitter @megdalts.