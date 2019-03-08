Journalists harassed, documented by border officials

Something weird was going on at the border. In early February, the LA Times’s Kate Linthicum, Cindy Carcamo, and Molly O’Toole reported that two photojournalists—Kitra Cahana, a Canadian-American freelancer, and Daniel Ochoa, a Spanish photographer for the Associated Press—had been harassed by both US and Mexican authorities as they covered the arrival of the migrant “caravan.” Border Patrol agents, they said, took pictures of them while they worked; meanwhile, Mexican police officers photographed their passports. Between them, Cahana and Ochoa were subsequently denied passage to Mexico at three separate ports of entry. (Two immigrant rights attorneys also said they’d been turned away.) “I’m in limbo,” Cahana told the LA Times as she weighed her options. “What kind of list am I on?”

A week after that story dropped, The Intercept’s Ryan Devereaux added more details. In a long and damning report, he wrote that four different photojournalists—including Cahana—had been pulled into immigration screenings after Mexican police snapped their passports. One of them said US authorities showed him a book of border-based activists and asked him to identify who he knew; others said their notebooks, cameras, and phones were confiscated. It appeared this harassment was coordinated: when Mexican police stopped a second group of photojournalists and photographed their passports, an officer said they were doing it “for the Americans.” The Intercept also posted a video in which a Border Patrol agent can be heard accusing journalists of aiding and abetting migrants’ illegal entry into the US. “If you come to the United States, we could conceivably get [an] arrest warrant for whoever was doing that,” he said.

The multiple sources cited in the two stories left little doubt that US authorities were deliberately targeting journalists. On Wednesday, we saw some proof. An anonymous source inside the Department of Homeland Security handed Tom Jones, Mari Payton, and Bill Feather—three journalists with NBC’s San Diego affiliate—documents showing that the US government kept a secret database of journalists, activists, and “instigators” tied to the caravan; compiled intelligence on them; and, in some cases, flagged their passports. Of the 10 journalists listed, seven are US citizens. The source said the database was used by five agencies—Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the US Border Patrol, Homeland Security, and the San Diego branch of the FBI—and stressed that it constituted a clear abuse of power. “We can’t create dossiers on people,” they said. “This is an abuse of the Border Search Authority.”

Press-freedom advocates responded with outrage. “Let’s be clear: This is unconstitutional,” wrote Esha Bhandari and Hugh Handeyside of the American Civil Liberties Union, adding that Customs and Border Protection’s response to NBC—that it was tracking journalists to learn more about what happened during a violent episode at the border in November—constitutes an “end-run” around Department of Justice guidelines regulating the coercion of journalists in investigations. The secret database likewise got the attention of politicians. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, yesterday wrote to the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection requesting more information; Darren Soto, a Democratic congressman, called the database “McCarthyism.” According to BuzzFeed, the inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security is investigating the matter.

Keeping dossiers on journalists and, in some cases, impeding their movements is clearly abhorrent to press freedom. But when it comes to the border, in particular, more is at stake. Reporters there have done essential work documenting official abuses of the law and human rights against very vulnerable people. As Guillermo Arias, a Mexican photojournalist with AFP, told The Intercept, Border Patrol agents could, in the past, turn away migrants without properly processing them. “When you have media, you can’t do that,” he said.

Below, more on the border:

A cruel image: According to The Intercept, the harassment of journalists intensified after November 25, when Customs and Border Protection first used tear gas to repel members of the caravan at San Ysidro. The episode quickly came to be defined by a photo of a Honduran family running to escape the gas. Shortly afterward, CJR’s Amanda Darrach interviewed Kim Kyung-Hoon, the Reuters photographer who took the picture.

Improving coverage: Last week, Tiffany Stevens reported for CJR on the journalists who have relocated to the border. "In the past year, both the LA Times and The New York Times have sent reporters to live in border cities, in hopes they might better learn about, and from, the people who make their homes there," she wrote.

Excellent coverage: The border beat has seen some outstanding reporting in recent months, particularly around family separations. While such reporting has often slipped down the news cycle, it hasn't let up. Last weekend, for example, The New York Times's Manny Fernandez tracked the "hidden nightmare" of sexual violence on the border.

Illegal spyware: In November, The New York Times's Azam Ahmed reported that the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico's then-outgoing president, may have used sophisticated spyware to hack Mexican journalists' phones.



Other notable stories:

