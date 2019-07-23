Boris Johnson, Britain’s journalist prime minister

It’s official. Sort of. Almost exactly two months after Theresa May announced her intention to step down as Britain’s prime minister, her governing Conservative Party announced that Boris Johnson will replace her. Johnson’s ascension has long been likely; last month, media reports of a blazing late-night row with his partner briefly threatened to knock him off course, but that story died down, and since then his victory has looked all but inevitable. About an hour ago, a Conservative official revealed that two-thirds of party members—who, in Britain, pick the prime minister when their party is in power—voted for Johnson. Finally, he had won. He pumped the hand of his leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt, then took to the stage to deliver a short and—for Boris Johnson, at least—serious speech. He will formally become prime minister tomorrow.

The race to succeed May has not been especially suspenseful, but it has been long. Journalists—in the UK and overseas—have used the time to scour Johnson’s past for clues as to who he is, and how he might govern. The New Yorker’s Sam Knight synthesized existing biographies of Johnson; for The New York Review of Books, Fintan O’Toole combed through Johnson’s own writings, both fictional and (supposedly) not. Writing for CJR last month, I did a little of both, and also spoke with colleagues of Johnson from his days as a journalist for conservative newspapers and magazines in the UK. Because he was a journalist, Johnson left inquisitors a rich thought record to work through. And yet, for all that has been written by and about him, Johnson remains an enigma. His columns often lurch between contradictory views. Those who worked with Johnson have holes in their notions of who he is.

That might be about to change. “In Downing Street, there is no hiding place,” the BBC’s Norman Smith said on air this morning, ahead of Johnson’s coronation. “We are going to find out, one way or the other, who Boris Johnson really is.” As Tom McTague wrote in an insightful, long essay for The Atlantic, Johnson is about to enter a world “where the cold realities of global power—economic, diplomatic, and military—dominate; where a misjudged joke can spark a diplomatic crisis, and a botched decision made in an ill-prepared rush can cost people their life.” Coverage of Johnson, too, is about to see a shift. The recent rush of profiles and think pieces has been useful, and colorful, in framing the choice facing Britain’s ruling party. Now that the choice has been made, the hard reality of Brexit—and how Johnson responds to it—will come decisively to the fore in the press.

In liberal international media, skepticism of Johnson abounds already. Prior to today’s announcement, Johnson faced tough headlines on American homepages. The New York Times, in its opinion section, splashes the headline, “Boris Johnson Is How Britain Ends”; The Washington Post, in an analysis, reckons that “Boris Johnson’s rise could be a preamble to his fall.” Johnson’s chief talent, “if one can call it that, is to make lies sound amusing,” The New Yorker’s Amy Davidson Sorkin writes. Neither are Britain’s (probably) soon-to-be-divorced European neighbors impressed. “Britain’s fate may rest on Boris Johnson’s ability to polish poo,” O’Toole writes in The Irish Times, the “poo” being the thrice-scrapped Brexit deal that May secured from the European Union. In Der Spiegel, Jörg Schindler fears that Johnson “stands for the profanation and infantilization of politics.” It’s not just the liberal commentariat Johnson should be worried about. International news stories warn of coming “turbulence”: most immediately, he faces a “divided and weakened” Conservative party, and a currency in decline.

In the UK, where the boundary between news and opinion is more porous, many outlets have already made up their minds about Johnson. Liberal outlets loathe him, and that’s unlikely to change. Publications on the right, by contrast, have thrown in their lot with him. It helps that Johnson used to work for some of them: until this week, the conservative Daily Telegraph paid Johnson handsomely for a weekly column. Even among his cheerleaders, however, Johnson will have to tread carefully going forward. Last week, at a campaign event, Johnson brandished a plastic-wrapped fish to illustrate a claim about unduly onerous packaging rules imposed by Europe. But the rules in question are British. A reporter from the Telegraph was among those to call him out; “Boris got it wrong,” he tweeted. A word beginning with “L” also comes to mind.

The fish lie conjured Johnson’s days in journalism: in the 1990s, as the Telegraph’s EU correspondent, he routinely wrote sensationalized, inaccurate stories about devilish European bureaucracy. Indeed, in many ways, Johnson never stopped being a journalist. In his final Telegraph column on Sunday, he compared the challenges of Brexit to the moon landing 50 years ago. The comparison made no sense, earthly or otherwise: it was a classically Johnsonian assertion that “can do” spirit is enough to surmount technical difficulty.

Going forward, the press should not tolerate such empty rhetoric: hopefully, Johnson will be judged on the substance of what he does. “As a columnist, he’s always been great. But those are quite similar skills to being a campaigner,” Sonia Purnell, Johnson’s biographer, told me. “He’s a total genius at that… But actually doing the job of being a politician is something different.”

Only the beginning: The fallout from Johnson’s victory is just getting started. Some government ministers have already quit in anticipation of Johnson taking the reins; more departures are expected today and early tomorrow. The BBC live blog has updates here. For a US perspective on Johnson, listen to yesterday’s episode of The New York Times’s Daily podcast.

Only the beginning: The fallout from Johnson's victory is just getting started. Some government ministers have already quit in anticipation of Johnson taking the reins; more departures are expected today and early tomorrow. The BBC live blog has updates here. For a US perspective on Johnson, listen to yesterday's episode of The New York Times's Daily podcast.

A murky leak: Two weeks ago, Johnson was accused of cowardice after he refused to publicly support Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to the US whose searing cables about the Trump administration had just been leaked to The Mail on Sunday. Darroch resigned his post. Over the weekend, the story of how the Mail came by the cables—already weird—got even weirder: Steven Edginton, a 19-year-old staffer for Trump pal Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, wrote that he had obtained the cables, but left his name off the resulting story to avoid "possible controversy." Confused? The Guardian has an explainer.

Scruton scrutiny: In April, May's government sacked Roger Scruton, a conservative philosopher, as an adviser following an interview in The New Statesman, a progressive magazine, in which Scruton was quoted denigrating George Soros and undermining the concept of Islamophobia. Scruton claimed his words had been taken out of context. Now May, in one of her final acts as prime minister, has given Scruton his job back.

Other notable stories:

