Another day, another mass shooting. Yesterday, a gunman killed ten people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Only one of the victims, a police officer named Eric Talley, has been identified. The shooting came less than a week after a white gunman killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area. By the time of the Boulder attack, the news cycle that followed Atlanta—itself an inadequate marker of human worth—had yet to conclude; there remains much that we don’t know about the victims. The work of telling their life stories must now proceed alongside similar work elsewhere. “Today, I worked on a segment about one mass shooting that had to be postponed due to breaking news on another mass shooting,” CNN’s Kim Berryman tweeted yesterday. “At one point, I said to a friend, ‘I’m not sure if this will air since we are in a different shooting now…’ This is not okay.”

In the hours after the Boulder shooting, confirmed details were scarce; a first police press conference was delayed, and when it came, officers did not offer a death count, only confirming the toll at a later, second briefing. “It’s an unusually long period of time for us to have gone after what appears to have been a mass shooting where we had no official information from authorities,” Rachel Maddow noted on MSNBC. “I’ll be brutally honest,” the national-security analyst Juliette Kayyem said on CNN, “I don’t like delayed press conferences… It means that the story is not simple, unfortunately.” (Fox didn’t air either briefing live.) In the meantime, hosts on CNN and MSNBC patched in their legal pundits, reporters, and, from time to time, witnesses; networks also excerpted from a video of part of the incident that Dean Schiller—a self-identified “independent journalist” who also appeared on TV as a witness—streamed live and uploaded to ZFG Videography, his YouTube channel. (As of this morning, YouTube had appended a warning label and an age restriction to the video, but not taken it down.) Schiller regularly films law enforcement activity in Boulder, and has styled himself, in the past, as a sort of police watchdog; according to Westword, he was once arrested, along with another videographer, while filming at the county jail, and later sued the city. Yesterday, the Gazette noted, “social media lit up with criticism” of Schiller because “he appeared to walk by victims without rendering aid. He was also criticized for revealing tactical police information.”

As the situation developed, local print and TV reporters turned up at the scene. Some of them also appeared on national cable news as the night went on; Anna Haynes, the editor of a student news site at the University of Colorado Boulder, lives across the street from the King Soopers, and told Maddow that she saw the gunman shooting at someone in the parking lot. Haynes’s paper, the CU Independent, produced several breaking-news stories on the shooting. The Boulder Daily Camera covered the scene, too; other Colorado papers reflected on why the state has seen so many mass shootings over the years, including the Columbine High School shooting, in 1999, and the Aurora movie-theater shooting, in 2012. The Denver Post re-upped its 2019 finding that Colorado has had more such incidents per capita than all but four other states; the Colorado Sun noted that these have often been “among the most notorious and deadly in American history.” Marc Sallinger, a twenty-five-year-old reporter with 9 News, told the BBC that he’s already covered “at least four” mass shootings in his short career. “This one felt different in that it was closer to home,” he said. “It was a location that I’d driven by dozens of times over the years growing up.” Jesse Paul, of the Sun, said this wasn’t even the first shooting he’s covered that involved a King Soopers: “When a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood was attacked in 2015, victims went into the nearby King Soopers seeking aid and shelter.”

The trauma of mass shootings, of course, is not limited to the places where they happen. As the Boulder story unfolded, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes spoke with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who said he was thinking about the families who lost children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in his state. “Every single time there’s another mass shooting,” Murphy said, “they relive the experiences of 2012.” The same will be true, and much more immediate, for survivors and victims’ loved ones in Atlanta. Murphy told Hayes that the close proximity of the Atlanta and Boulder shootings may not be a coincidence, since “mass shooters tend to study other mass shooters”; Hayes suggested that the media should be careful not to help inspire copycats. Murphy said that he hopes “this is not the second in a string of shootings that we’re gonna see.” According to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, the Boulder shooting was already the seventh mass killing of 2021.

Already, the mass shooting story is repetitive. Sometimes, such close repetition can galvanize national attention and grief; as I noted yesterday, the near simultaneity of shootings in El Paso and Dayton, in 2019, drove a sharp, albeit sadly short-lived, focus on gun reform that has, thus far, been almost completely lacking in the wake of Atlanta. We’ll have to wait and see if the pluralization of recent tragedies has the same effect this time; we’ll also wait to learn more about the gunman’s motive, his weapon and how he obtained it, and, most importantly, the victims. We already know that there is recent context around guns in Boulder—just last week, a judge blocked the city from enforcing a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, in a case that was supported by the NRA. As we learn more and the news cycle moves on, it must address both local particulars and the universal context, while not forgetting what happened in Atlanta, and its own particulars—not least the conversation that has since crystallized around surging anti-Asian hate.

Before I finished writing today, I checked, as I sometimes do, to see that the headline I’d written hadn’t been duplicated elsewhere; I found my wording, “Another day, another mass shooting,” atop a slew of articles—about past shootings in Oregon, Las Vegas, Tallahassee, Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton—but decided not to change it. The repetition of these horrors is, in a sense, just as much the point as their individuality. This is a point I’ve made, well, repeatedly: in the wake of the 2019 shooting in Virginia Beach, I wrote that “sometimes, repetition in coverage is simply unavoidable,” and that “where it is necessary, we should make it a virtue,” including by stressing that lawmakers “can take steps to stop atrocities like this one.” They still can; they still haven’t. We didn’t say it enough post-Atlanta. It’s still post-Atlanta. We already have another chance.

Correction: This article has been updated to clarify that YouTube appended warnings to the livestream of the Boulder shooting.

