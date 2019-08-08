Podcast: America does not know what a mass shooting looks like

John Temple was the editor of the Rocky Mountain News when the Columbine massacre changed America’s perception of safety forever. CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Temple about the media’s sanitization of mass shootings, Temple’s disbelief that more did not change after Columbine, and why the way we cover the violence has not worked.
SHOW NOTES:
- I’ve seen the limits of journalism, John Temple, The Atlantic
- After massacres in El Paso and Dayton, a false distinction between victims and politics, Jon Allsop, CJR
- Unplugging 8chan, an outlet for mass murderers, Mathew Ingram, CJR
- The 2000 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Breaking News Photography, Photo Staff of Rocky Mountain News, Denver, CO, The Pulitzer Prizes
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.