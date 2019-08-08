Podcast: America does not know what a mass shooting looks like

John Temple was the editor of the Rocky Mountain News when the Columbine massacre changed America’s perception of safety forever. CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Temple about the media’s sanitization of mass shootings, Temple’s disbelief that more did not change after Columbine, and why the way we cover the violence has not worked.

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.