After massacres in El Paso and Dayton, a false distinction between victims and politics

Even by America’s recent standards, it was an appalling weekend. On Saturday, a gunman slaughtered 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas; minutes before he opened fire, he reportedly went online and posted a violent screed that spoke of a “Hispanic invasion.” The country was still grappling with the news when another gunman—in Dayton, Ohio, this time—murdered nine more people in a nightclub district. A nation grieved, again. “Fell asleep watching news reports about 20 people killed in El Paso. Slept for four hours. Awoke to find that the news was talking about 9 killed [in] Dayton,” Jelani Cobb, who writes for The New Yorker, tweeted. “Exactly half a night’s sleep between 29 lost lives. #America.”

As is always the case, there’s nothing and everything to say about what happened. In the aftermath of previous tragedies—in the US and overseas—I’ve written that it’s incumbent on the press to focus on the victims. It’s important that we do so: when human beings lose their lives for no good reason, the least we can do is take the time to learn their names and a bit about them. But there’s a balance to be struck here: there are those who use this logic to evade the tough questions tragedies pose, and the media should not help them hide. This weekend, allies of President Trump predictably accused senior Democrats of “exploiting” victims to make an inappropriate political point. At a press conference, Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, bristled at a question about gun laws. “Listen,” he said. “There are bodies that have not yet been recovered. I think we need to focus more on memorials, before we start the politics.”

Abbott’s answer was patently disingenuous; as Matt Pearce, of the LA Times, put it, “If the gunman had posted an ISIS manifesto instead of an anti-immigrant manifesto, would the governor be saying this?” Even at face value, however, it feels inadequate: we do urgently need to “start the politics.” The fact that these shootings happened back-to-back—one with an apparent hateful motive; the other with no apparent motive, as yet—was a reminder that we face a multifaceted problem; as Pete Buttigieg put it on Fox News Sunday, “What you have here is two things coming together. One, the weak gun safety policies of this country. And two, the rise of domestic terrorism inspired by white nationalists.” It’s about the hate rumbling around our society and Trump’s role in stoking it, but it’s also about failures that go much deeper than Trump. All of it demands our attention. On Meet the Press, Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents El Paso in Congress, made clear that her first responsibility is to her grieving community, but added an important point. “It’s not politicizing an event… [to say that] we have not just a gun epidemic in this country, but we have a hate epidemic in this country,” she said.

Ultimately, the implied tension between focusing on the victims and focusing on the politics is artificial, and false. Beyond basic decency, focusing on victims is important because it illustrates, to readers, listeners, and viewers, that there is a staggering human cost to inaction. That’s political: not in the (increasingly pejorative) sense that it’s about horse races or horse trading, but in the sense that politics, fundamentally, is about action and inaction, and their respective costs. Victims are central to politics—at least, they should be. Politics is the tool we have to make lives better; it’s the tool we have to stop there being more victims in future. Focusing on the victims and also the politics isn’t just a coherent approach. The former demands the latter.

Yesterday, in her column for The Washington Post, Margaret Sullivan noted that media coverage of mass shootings has become grimly rote; to improve it, she said, we must acknowledge that it’s OK for journalists to take sides when taking sides best serves the public. “Just as there was in the 1950s and 1960s while covering civil rights, or today in covering the climate crisis, there actually is a right or wrong side on the matter of controlling rampant gun violence,” Sullivan wrote. In other words, the right side is the side of the victims.

