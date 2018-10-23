Caravan coverage plays into Trump’s hands

As President Trump works to highlight immigration concerns ahead of the midterm elections, he’s found willing media partners. For days, Trump has stoked alarm about “the caravan,” a group of Central American migrants making their way northward. Relying on the sort of racial fear-mongering that was a feature of his 2016 campaign, Trump on Monday baselessly claimed that “unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in” with the group.

The idea that the caravan was being used by Middle Eastern terrorists to camouflage their passage to the US began spreading on right-wing blogs last week, and made its way to Fox News on Monday morning. During a Fox & Friends segment on the caravan, Pete Hegseth claimed that “100 ISIS fighters” had been captured in Guatemala; a couple of hours later, Trump tweeted about it. Reporters who have been travelling with the migrants refuted the claim, and by Monday afternoon, it fell to Fox’s Shepard Smith to clarify that “Fox News knows of no evidence to suggest the president is accurate on that matter. And the president has offered no evidence to support what he has said.”

Over the past several days, the caravan story has received considerable coverage on Fox News and conservative radio shows, helping disseminate—and in some cases driving—Trump’s message. But coverage from other news organizations has also played into the narrative Trump and Republicans hope to push. The AP referred to “a ragged, growing army of migrants” in a since-deleted tweet and nearly all outlets are giving the story outsized attention, once again allowing Trump to act as the media’s assignment editor.

“The exodus of migrants walking through Mexico is, no doubt, a real story,” writes The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan. “It’s just not the same story that much of the American news media is incredulously—at times hysterically—telling.” Citing some of that hysterical reporting, Sullivan argues that the focus on the story is “a wonderful pre-midterms gift to President Trump.”

The actual caravan is made up of several thousand migrants, mostly from Honduras, who are currently making their way through southern Mexico. The LA Times’s Patrick J. McDonnell and Katie Linthicum report that the migrants they spoke with on the ground “expressed little awareness of US politics, and insisted that they were only trying to escape violence, corruption and poverty.” The reality of the situation hasn’t stopped Trump and some of his media allies from twisting the story to fit their own agenda. The focus on immigration, write The New York Times’s Alexander Burns and Astead W. Herndon, is “an escalation of Mr. Trump’s efforts to stoke fears about foreigners and crime ahead of the Nov. 6 vote.”

Issues of race and immigration formed the backbone of Trump’s appeals to voters during his presidential run and since taking office. With midterm voting just two weeks away, the president appears intent on pushing those topics into the spotlight. The plight of migrants seeking refuge from violence and poverty demands coverage, but news outlets don’t have to frame that reporting on Trump’s terms.

Below, more on coverage of the caravan.

Other notable stories:

