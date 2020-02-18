In Europe, a celebrity death and a political scandal spark debates about privacy

Over the weekend, a pair of big stories gripped neighboring European countries. On Friday, in France, Paris mayoral candidate Benjamin Griveaux—the former top spokesperson for the government of Emmanuel Macron—dropped out of the race, after a sexual video he sent to a woman who isn’t his wife circulated online. Then, on Saturday, in the UK, Caroline Flack—a TV personality who hosted the reality-dating show Love Island and won the British version of Dancing With the Stars, in 2014—was found dead at her London home. A lawyer for Flack’s family said she had killed herself. She was 40. Late last year, Flack ceased hosting Love Island after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend; in the months since then, she’d faced a barrage of negative coverage from Britain’s notoriously voracious tabloids.

We shouldn’t presume to know the intimate details of Griveaux’s marriage. And, as is always the case when covering suicide, we should be careful not to speculate about Flack’s state of mind. Still, in their respective countries, both stories sparked urgent debates about privacy, its limits, the media’s role in policing them, and whether social media has ended the concept altogether.

ICYMI: Governments of the world just ramped up spying on reporters

The sexual video of Griveaux was first posted by Pyotr Pavlensky, a Russian political performance artist, on a website called “Pornopolitique.” In past “works,” Pavlensky sewed his lips shut in solidarity with Pussy Riot, the dissident punk group; nailed his scrotum to Red Square, in Moscow, as “a metaphor for the apathy, political indifference and fatalism of modern Russian society”; and, after seeking asylum in France, set fire to its national bank. His partner, Alexandra de Taddeo, is believed to have been the initial recipient of the Griveaux video; today, both Pavlensky and de Taddeo were set to face a judge on charges that they violated France’s strict privacy laws, including one precluding the nonconsensual diffusion of sexual images. (According to Le Parisien, de Taddeo has said that she does not know how the video made it to the internet. Pavlensky also faces charges that he pulled a knife during a New Year’s party.)

France, it’s safe to say, is no stranger to political sex scandals. During a debate on France 24 about the Griveaux affair and “the right to a private life”, however, Pierre-Jérôme Henin, a PR professional who has worked as a journalist, noted that French politicians don’t tend to resign over consensual private conduct. After Griveaux did just that, figures from across the country’s political spectrum—from the far left to the far right, and including Anne Hidalgo, the moderate leftist who Griveaux was trying to displace as mayor of Paris—criticized the breach of his privacy. Several decried what they call the “Americanization” of French public life, and some journalists made a similar point. In a column, Philippe Val, the former director of the public broadcaster France Inter and the controversial satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, called the Griveaux video “an antidemocratic bomb.” The “opacity of private life,” Val wrote, is an essential part of the democratic condition—a necessary corollary for the transparency we demand in state affairs. As CNN’s Tara John, Martin Goillandeau, and Pierre Bairin put it, “The French do not care about the extramarital affairs of their politicians; but they do care about being told that they should.”

“Americanization,” in this context, could just as easily read “Britishization.” When it comes to the private lives of public figures, the Brits have always been more prurient than the French, with the country’s vibrant tabloid industry in the vanguard. Flack’s career has been a testament to that dynamic; as CNN’s Rob Picheta notes, it “was boosted, at least in part, by a media ecosystem that thrives on judgment and is quick to identify winners and losers.” Flack became very familiar with both sides of that equation—most recently, the darker one. As recently as Friday, The Sun published a mocking Valentine’s-themed story referencing her alleged assault of her boyfriend; on Saturday, as word of her death swelled, the Valentine’s story was removed. On her radio show Sunday, Laura Whitmore, who knew Flack and succeeded her as host of Love Island, called out Flack’s recent vilification by the press. “She lived every mistake publicly,” Whitmore said. “To the press, the newspapers—who create clickbait; who demonize and tear down success—we’ve had enough.” Online, a petition calling on the British government to end tabloid harassment of celebrities quickly accumulated hundreds of thousands of signatures—enough for it to be considered for debate in Parliament.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

It’s unlikely any legislative action will be taken, though. And as The Guardian’s Jim Waterson writes, “For all the public’s anger at celebrity news outlets whom many are blaming for hounding a woman to her death, privately people are flocking to tabloid sites to read every possible detail about her.” The website of the Daily Mail, for example, has published tens of stories on Flack since her death, including video of her former fiancé “looking downcast,” and interior photos of the apartment where Flack killed herself, which, we were told, offers “character living space in a superb location.” Too often, it seems, we’re as happy for the beasts inside us to be fed as news organizations are to feed them.

One-size-fits-all approaches to privacy aren’t helpful; they neglect not only the nuances of individual cases, but legitimate legal and cultural differences in different parts of the world. Most American journalists probably wouldn’t hesitate to call Griveaux’s sex video and Flack’s alleged assault newsworthy—both stories, after all, involve powerful people in their respective public spheres. But prurience, however it’s motivated, can have a personal cost, and news organizations the world over should keep that front of mind, whatever they’re dealing with.

In Flack’s case, lines clearly have been crossed. In the wake of her death, Tim Jonze, a culture editor at The Guardian, asked readers to remember some of the last, haunting words she ever posted on social media: “In a world where we can be anything, be kind.” Such advice isn’t often given to journalists; if anything, we’re told we need to be the opposite. But scrutiny and kindness can coexist. Flack’s death—in all its tragic complexity—makes it urgent that we think on how.

Below, more media news from the UK and France:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: McClatchy, Tribune, Buffett, and the need to think outside the box

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.