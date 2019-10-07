The Sunday shows turn on Trump’s enablers

Over the past few days—as Trump openly asked foreign leaders to investigate his opponents, and the fact pattern around his conduct continued to sprawl—Republican talking points in Trump’s defense got ever more creative, and contradictory. Several GOP officials—including at least two United States senators—told reporters that Trump wasn’t being serious when he asked China to look into the Bidens, but was simply trolling the media. (It’s just the president being the president!) Visiting Greece, Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, called Trump’s requests to foreign leaders “totally appropriate… Nations work together,” he said. “They say ‘Boy, goodness gracious if you can help me with X, we’ll help you achieve Y.’ This is what partnerships do. It’s win-win.” (If this sounds to you like a quid pro quo, you wouldn’t be alone.) Meanwhile, Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan, of Axios, scooped that Trump—the origin of much of this whiplash messaging—told House Republicans Friday that he’d only called Ukraine’s president in the first place because Rick Perry, his energy secretary, asked him to.

Yesterday morning, Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press, followed this maddening logic to its conclusion by getting mad about it. When his guest Ron Johnson, a Republican senator, tried to score a point off of the press, Todd cut in: “OK, this is not about the media.” As Johnson continued to talk over him, Todd snapped. “Senator Johnson. SENATOR JOHNSON, PLEASE,” he shouted. Johnson finally yielded. “Can we please answer the question that I asked you, instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here,” Todd said. The bickering soon recommenced. “I’m sorry you chose to come on this way, senator,” Todd said as he wrapped up the interview. Johnson was still railing as Todd cut him off. (Online, Todd won plaudits for his uncompromising questioning, though some of his critics noted that his newfound aggression with misleading interviewees should be a baseline performance, not an exception.)

It wasn’t just Todd: over the weekend, and particularly on the Sunday shows, the spotlight seemed to shift, at least for a moment, to focus on the apologism of Trump’s enablers. On ABC, George Stephanopoulos didn’t get as angry as Todd, but was still visibly frustrated by his interview with Jim Jordan, a hardline GOP Congressman: “You’re telling us not to believe what we’ve seen with our own eyes, right there!” Stephanopoulos said of Jordan’s obfuscation on Trump’s China remark; wrapping up, he added, with an air of disgust, “We’ve been going 10 minutes, you still can’t say whether you think it’s right or wrong.” Over on Fox, Chris Wallace held Rep. Chris Stewart’s feet to the fire when Stewart said a reported second whistleblower complaint against Trump is meaningless. On CNN, Jake Tapper offered some historical context—always welcome in these frenzied times—on Republican shamelessness; Tapper pointed not to Watergate, but to the McCarthy hearings, noting that history has been brutal in its judgment of the GOP lawmakers who had McCarthy’s back. Away from TV, articles in multiple publications noted the flailing nature of Republicans’ defenses of Trump. Antonia Ferrier, Mitch McConnell’s former comms chief, told the New York Times that “It’s very difficult to message on quicksand”; an unnamed former Trump official told the Washington Post that “Nobody wants to be the zebra that strays from the pack and gets gobbled up by the lion.”

The refusal of most Republicans to criticize Trump is not a new story, of course; it’s been a defining theme of his presidency. Part of the reason it came into sharper focus yesterday was that the White House itself refused to put up a representative for any of the Sunday shows. At the top of his hour, Tapper noted that officials declined his invites; in their absence, he let three questions he’d wanted to put to them hang in the air. Later, Joe Walsh, the radio host who’s challenging Trump for the GOP nomination, told Tapper: “Nobody from the White House and no high-level Republicans are on this show today because there’s nothing to defend!” Walsh might have a point; even in bad weeks, the administration often lobs up a Kellyanne Conway or Stephen Miller for comment. Equally, given this White House’s regard for the press, yesterday’s refusal to show may be as much about contempt as abashedness in the face of indefensible facts.

The ever-shifting impeachment story, of course, is mostly about Trump; that being said, it’s welcome that his apologists are taking a hotter-than-usual grilling for their increasingly absurd claims. As I wrote in Friday’s newsletter, Trump’s shameless media strategy only works because his Congressional supporters choose to bolster it; they should be held accountable on their own terms, and not just as vessels for White House talking points. However vaunted their titles, we should not let senior elected officials inject their warped version of reality into the bloodstream of the mainstream press. Not without a strong challenge, at least.

Below, more on Trump, impeachment, and apologism:

(N)ever Trump: It’s not just politicians: the Times’s Jeremy W. Peters checks in with conservative commentators who said they’d never back the president but have since become reliable supporters. According to Peters, at least half the conservatives who contributed to National Review’s “Against Trump” issue in 2016 have since made supportive comments about him.

It’s not just politicians: the Times’s Jeremy W. Peters checks in with conservative commentators who said they’d never back the president but have since become reliable supporters. According to Peters, at least half the conservatives who contributed to National Review’s “Against Trump” issue in 2016 have since made supportive comments about him. Hopelessly partisan: Rudy Giuliani had a quiet weekend, by his recent standards, but he did appear on Howard Kurtz’s Fox show yesterday. At one point, Giuliani brandished what he said were affidavits at the camera; in fact, they were printouts from HopelesslyPartisan.com, a right-wing website. Splinter’s Caitlin Cruz has more.

Rudy Giuliani had a quiet weekend, by his recent standards, but he did appear on Howard Kurtz’s Fox show yesterday. At one point, Giuliani brandished what he said were affidavits at the camera; in fact, they were printouts from HopelesslyPartisan.com, a right-wing website. Splinter’s Caitlin Cruz has more. Caller response: Late last week, Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, co-founders of the Daily Caller, did criticize Trump in a column: the president, they wrote, should not have urged foreign leaders to investigate his rivals. Carlson and Patel do not believe, however, that Trump’s actions rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

Late last week, Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, co-founders of the Daily Caller, did criticize Trump in a column: the president, they wrote, should not have urged foreign leaders to investigate his rivals. Carlson and Patel do not believe, however, that Trump’s actions rise to the level of an impeachable offense. Been there, done that: On CJR’s podcast, The Kicker, Kyle Pope, our editor and publisher, spoke with Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary during the impeachment push against Bill Clinton in the 1990s. You can listen here.



