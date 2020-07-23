The climate story won’t wait til the pandemic is done with us

The climate crisis has no sympathy for the crowded news cycle, or our fried minds.

Yesterday, a group of researchers published a paper in which they substantially narrowed the projected temperature range for global heating should carbon dioxide emissions double from preindustrial levels; the range has previously been cast as being between 1.5 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, but the researchers tightened it to between 2.6 and 4.1 degrees Celsius. Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist who reviewed the research, called it “probably the most important paper I’ve read in years.” Also this week, a group of major investors urged the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission to take action to avert a climate-related economic catastrophe, including by forcing companies to disclose their climate footprint and risk. The normally-frigid tundra of Siberia has seen record heat and widespread fires, which have likely accelerated melting sea ice in the Arctic. And, as Earther’s Yessenia Funes wrote yesterday, “Hurricane season is unfortunately alive and well, folks.” Last night, the National Hurricane Center warned that Douglas, a storm in the Pacific, is now a Category Three hurricane, and could cause flooding in Hawai‘i this weekend. Linking individual storms to climate change is fraught—but climate change has generally made storms worse.

Despite the hellish intensity of the present news cycle, we continue to see outstanding climate journalism. Beat reporters—including at Earther, Grist, and HEATED, Emily Atkin’s climate newsletter—are doing sterling work, as ever. Major news organizations have made room for enterprising climate reporting, too. This month, Time magazine published a special issue under the strapline, “ONE LAST CHANCE”; its cover illustration, by the artist and scientist Jill Pelto, incorporated climate-trend data—average global temperature, land ice, and more—into an image of a mountain and the ocean. Justin Worland wrote in an accompanying story that 2020 is a “defining year” for the planet. “Will a newfound respect for science and a fear of future shocks lead us to finally wake up,” he asked, “or will the desire to return to normal overshadow the threats lurking just around the corner?” This week, the New York Times Magazine has been publishing stories from its own climate issue, including Namwali Serpell on the Kariba Dam in southern Africa; Nathaniel Rich on coastal engineering in Louisiana; and Brooke Jarvis on young climate activists—“the teenagers at the end of the world”—and their movements.

Still, across the broader news cycle, the climate crisis is not as a big story as it could be. There’s nothing new in that, of course. As I wrote late last year, the publication of another important study—the UN’s annual assessment of greenhouse gas emissions—scarcely featured on TV news, even as network newscasts and cable talk shows found time to discuss Bernie Sanders dancing, Thanksgiving traffic, and President Trump pardoning the turkeys Bread and Butter. Now—thanks to the pandemic, the protests for Black Lives, and the Trump administration’s alarming response to both— there’s less triviality, and more systemic injustice, in the news. But amid it all, the climate story still isn’t getting the airtime it urgently deserves.

Covering Climate Now—a climate coverage initiative founded last year by CJR and The Nation, in partnership with The Guardian—is continuing to try and change that. In late April, shortly after CJR published a print magazine wholly dedicated to the climate emergency, Covering Climate Now convened 115 news organizations and institutional partners for a week of increased climate coverage to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day—the second such week Covering Climate News organized following an inaugural collaboration last September.

The media as a whole is making progress on the climate story, but not fast enough. Earlier this month, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, and Mark Hertsgaard, a reporter at The Nation who directs Covering Climate Now, argued that heading into the presidential election, the press needs to center systemic issues more proactively. “There’s a pattern here,” Pope and Hertsgaard wrote. “The news business waits for news to happen when, in fact, we shouldn’t need another Black person to be shot to start reporting on racism in the police force. Nor should we need yet another Category Five hurricane to flatten yet another community before we sound the alarm that the planet is on the brink of climate collapse.”

As Pope, Hertsgaard, and their colleagues have written in recent weeks, a good first step would be for more news organizations to recognize that the pandemic and systemic racism aren’t impediments to greater coverage of the climate crisis—they’re an invitation. The three stories are united by many factual details, and by their broader, structural hugeness.

The pandemic, in particular, is a hinge moment for the global economy. As Worland noted in Time, the massive stimulus spending to which even conservative governments have committed could be marshaled behind a new generation of green infrastructure. Or, as currently looks more likely, we’ll turn to dirty energy as a remedy for the COVID slump. “From our vantage point today, 2020 looks like the year when an unknown virus spun out of control, killed hundreds of thousands and altered the way we live day to day,” Worland wrote. “In the future, we may look back at 2020 as the year we decided to keep driving off the climate cliff–or to take the last exit.” We’re drowning in news right now. But we retain the collective power to step back, and take a longer-term view. Whether Worland’s dissonant prediction comes true is, in part, up to us.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today.