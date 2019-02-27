Cohen cuts in to Trump’s North Korea rerun

Before Donald Trump went public with plans to meet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, for a second nuclear summit, Trump’s aides urged caution. According to the AP’s Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire, advisers warned the president that the media-friendly drama of his first meeting with Kim, which took place in Singapore last June, would be hard to replicate, and insisted that concrete results would need to be achieved. Trump reportedly brushed off the concerns. “He insisted to advisers that the summit would still be must-see TV,” Lucey and Lemire reported, “and told one confidant that the idea of ‘good vs. evil’ would be irresistible.”

The summit started about 90 minutes ago in Hanoi, Vietnam. Today’s irresistible, must-see TV, however, will come live from Washington, and will be less a battle of good and evil than an extended public mud fight. From 10am Eastern, Michael Cohen—the disgraced former Trump attorney who faces prison time for campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and lying to Congress—will testify to the House Oversight Committee that his old boss is “a racist,” “a conman,” and “a cheat.” Cohen’s testimony was hotly anticipated even before Politico and other outlets published his prepared remarks. Most strikingly, Cohen will tell lawmakers that Trump had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’s planned dump of damaging Democratic emails; Cohen says he saw Trump communicating with Roger Stone on the topic shortly before the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Cohen will also shed new light on old news about Trump’s hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Trump Tower Moscow activities, and use wide-ranging anecdotes to outline Trump’s dishonorable, deceitful, and racist behavior. “He told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid,” Cohen is expected to say.

Cohen, of course, has lied to Congress before. The White House was quick to highlight that yesterday: “It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. While doubts as to Cohen’s credibility go well beyond Trump sycophants and sympathizers, however, reports spread last night that he has receipts and is bringing them to Congress. Cohen is set to provide a copy of a check Trump signed from his personal bank account as part of the Daniels payment and his own wire transfer in the same matter, as well as a letter Cohen crafted, at Trump’s instruction, warning the president’s old schools and colleges not to release his grades. He’s not expected to document his WikiLeaks allegation.

Everyone will be watching, including Trump. Hanoi is 12 hours ahead of the East Coast, but the president is expected to stay up and watch Cohen’s testimony, CNN reports. He already started tweeting about Cohen. Early this morning, a breaking news banner across the top of CNN’s homepage read: “Live from Hanoi: Trump tweets insults from Vietnam.” All week, today has been billed as a split-screen moment. Given the time difference, that was never going to be literally true. As Cohen starts talking, we’re more likely to see Trump’s reaction across the screen than anything he’s said or will say to Kim.

This coverage is not what Trump had in mind when he scheduled the summit: as the AP’s Lucey and Lemire wrote at the time, the president “was delighted that the first summit received round-the-clock cable TV coverage for days,” and had similar hopes for the “rerun.” Reruns, however, only air when there’s nothing new and interesting to show instead. It remains to be seen if Cohen will meaningfully damage Trump’s presidency. But he’s certainly stolen his slot.

