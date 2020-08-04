The Atlantic’s Ed Yong tells the whole story of America’s pandemic

Good magazine covers are often simple. That of the September issue of The Atlantic consists of six words—how did it come to this?—set in bold black type against a plain white background. The question runs down the center of the page. On either side, in smaller, lighter font, is a title from a pair of cover stories: to the left, “Why the Virus Won,” by the science writer Ed Yong; to the right, “The Power of American Denial,” by the anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi. The only other text on the cover is the issue date and The Atlantic’s svelte, capital-A logo.

Kendi’s story, on the crisis of racial injustice, will be published online tomorrow. Yong’s, on the crisis of the covid-19 pandemic, is already up. In its first line, the piece echoes the cover question: “How did it come to this?” Yong proceeds, over the course of nearly ten thousand words, to offer an answer that manages simultaneously to be comprehensive in scope, rich in detail, and heartbreaking in simplicity. He outlines the nuts-and-bolts failures of America’s response to the pandemic, some of which, such as insufficient testing, have driven coverage for months, others of which—such as a worldwide shortage of medical glass that could complicate efforts to store a future vaccine—have yet to fully register on our collective radar. (The latter problem, he writes, is, “literally, a bottle-neck bottleneck.”)

Related: ‘When the heart gets filtered up through the camera’: Vietnam War photographers on how to cover covid better

Yong outlines President Trump’s many failings, too. Crucially, however, he situates the coronavirus crisis on a much broader arc of American shortcoming. Trump has his place on that arc and in Yong’s account, but he doesn’t loom overly large, as he does in so much other coverage. The result is a scalding reminder that the country’s many problems aren’t reducible to the current president, and can’t simply be voted out come November. As Yong puts it, the covid-19 disaster has “touched—and implicated—nearly every other facet of American society: its shortsighted leadership, its disregard for expertise, its racial inequities, its social-media culture, and its fealty to a dangerous strain of individualism.”

The coronavirus has been described—including, recently, by the secretary-general of the United Nations—as an “X-ray” revealing systemic inequality. Both in this piece and his other work on covid, Yong has proved himself a masterful radiographer. He notes, in this latest piece, that the pandemic’s impact on prisons has been exacerbated by mass incarceration, which means overcrowding, which makes social distancing impossible. He explains that long-term staffing and safety issues exacerbated the impact of the pandemic on care facilities, and that the broader American healthcare model—which conceives of health as a private good rather than a public one, and prioritizes profits over people—left hospitals ill prepared to deal with a surge in patients, and some patients unable to foot the bill for their care. The virus and its attendant economic consequences have underscored discrimination against the elderly, people with disabilities, women, and Native Americans. Yong explores how the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow have made Black Americans less likely to have good access to healthcare and more likely to work in low-paid, “essential” jobs on the front lines of the pandemic response. Both factors have contributed to the grotesquely elevated covid death toll among Black people.

To this list of preexisting national conditions, Yong adds a dangerously unregulated information climate that cuts against clear scientific messaging and instead incentivizes disinformation and grift. The news media hasn’t always helped. “Drawn to novelty,” Yong writes, “journalists gave oxygen to fringe anti-lockdown protests while most Americans quietly stayed home.” We also “wrote up every incremental scientific claim, even those that hadn’t been verified or peer-reviewed.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Yong also, however, offers some cautious grounds for hope. On the media front, he points to a study by Beth Redbird, a sociologist at Northwestern, which suggests that since the pandemic began, consumers of right-wing media have diversified their news habits. Away from the press, Yong points to the protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, as evidence that many Americans are now in the mood for systemic change. The pandemic, of course, has much to do with this. “covid-19 is an assault on America’s body, and a referendum on the ideas that animate its culture,” Yong writes. “Recovery is possible, but it demands radical introspection.” Examining the X-ray results is a good place to start.

Great journalism often shocks us by telling us stuff we didn’t know. Sometimes, though, the skillful juxtaposition of everything we do know can have an even greater effect. Journalists are often told—with good reason—to whittle their reporting down and find a focused story, not a topic. But, as I’ve written before, the world needs writers who are capable of zooming way out, taking the biggest swing possible, and putting our day-to-day work in perspective. Yong’s work on the coronavirus has been essential—and spawned appreciative tweets, Pulitzer chatter, and all the rest—because it has done just that, proving, in the process, that the virus truly is an everything story. The simple arrangement of The Atlantic’s new cover reinforces the point. The huge stories of this moment are nominally separate, but the biggest questions we face animate them both.

Below, more on the coronavirus:

A conversation: In June, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, spoke with Yong on our podcast, The Kicker. Pope asked Yong what he sees as the purpose of his work on the pandemic. “Assembling all the pieces into a cohesive whole that will help people to make sense of the moment around them,” Yong replied. “I think people come to The Atlantic to learn how to think about the news, and that extra level of abstraction and analysis is something that I and a lot of my colleagues are trying to achieve.”

In June, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, spoke with Yong on our podcast, The Kicker. Pope asked Yong what he sees as the purpose of his work on the pandemic. “Assembling all the pieces into a cohesive whole that will help people to make sense of the moment around them,” Yong replied. “I think people come to The Atlantic to learn how to think about the news, and that extra level of abstraction and analysis is something that I and a lot of my colleagues are trying to achieve.” Meanwhile, in Washington: Talks aimed at steering a fresh coronavirus relief bill through Congress remain stalled, even though enhanced benefits for unemployed Americans expired over the weekend. In his newsletter, Press Run, the media critic Eric Boehlert argues that news organizations should stop blaming “Congress” for the gridlock. “Cutting off aid to tens of millions of Americans today represents a stunning act of political malfeasance by the GOP,” he writes. “It has nothing to do with ‘Congress.’ ”

Talks aimed at steering a fresh coronavirus relief bill through Congress remain stalled, even though enhanced benefits for unemployed Americans expired over the weekend. In his newsletter, Press Run, the media critic Eric Boehlert argues that news organizations should stop blaming “Congress” for the gridlock. “Cutting off aid to tens of millions of Americans today represents a stunning act of political malfeasance by the GOP,” he writes. “It has nothing to do with ‘Congress.’ ” Lessons from Vietnam: CJR’s Amanda Darrach asked four photojournalists who covered the Vietnam War—David Hume Kennerly, Art Greenspon, Robert Hodierne, and David Burnett—about the visual difficulties of covering covid-19 , and how we might do better. So far, “the definitive image of the crisis has eluded us,” Darrach writes. “With the country in hibernation, and hospital patients largely off limits, how can photographers give meaning to the incomprehensible numbers?”

CJR’s Amanda Darrach asked four photojournalists who covered the Vietnam War—David Hume Kennerly, Art Greenspon, Robert Hodierne, and David Burnett—about the visual difficulties of covering , and how we might do better. So far, “the definitive image of the crisis has eluded us,” Darrach writes. “With the country in hibernation, and hospital patients largely off limits, how can photographers give meaning to the incomprehensible numbers?” On freedom of the press: Since the early days of the pandemic, leaders worldwide have used the virus as a pretext to curb press freedom. According to Danish Raza, of The Guardian, India has arrested or otherwise threatened more than fifty journalists over critical coverage of the government’s pandemic response, and Narendra Modi, the country’s authoritarian prime minister, has scolded top editors for their “pessimism.” Elsewhere, federal censors in Russia have filed cases against Novaya Gazeta after the paper reported on a covid outbreak in the military. Meduza has more.

Since the early days of the pandemic, leaders worldwide have used the virus as a pretext to curb press freedom. According to Danish Raza, of The Guardian, India has arrested or otherwise threatened more than fifty journalists over critical coverage of the government’s pandemic response, and Narendra Modi, the country’s authoritarian prime minister, has scolded top editors for their “pessimism.” Elsewhere, federal censors in Russia have filed cases against Novaya Gazeta after the paper reported on a outbreak in the military. Meduza has more. On freedom of information: An investigation by the BBC’s Persian Service found that official figures in Iran have grossly understated the spread of covid-19 in the country—nearly twice as many people are known to have been infected and nearly three times as many people are known to have died as official statistics claim. “A level of undercounting, largely due to testing capacity, is seen across the world,” the investigation states, “but the information leaked to the BBC reveals Iranian authorities have reported significantly lower daily numbers despite having a record of all deaths.”



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: It is possible to compete with the New York Times. Here’s how.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.