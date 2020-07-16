Campaign organizers say Facebook boycott will continue

For the past several weeks, Facebook has been the subject of a boycott campaign that has called on advertisers to pull their business from the social network, citing a failure to curb hate speech and other offensive content. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, and other senior staff from the company have met with some of the groups who are leading the boycott—a list that includes Free Press, Color of Change, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Anti-Defamation League—but those groups say the response from Zuckerberg was unsatisfactory. Meanwhile, the social network has also been hit by an independent audit report that looked at Facebook’s handling of civil-rights related issues (including the way it has handled offensive posts from Donald Trump) and said the company’s policies and enforcement have been a “tremendous setback”.

Using CJR’s Galley discussion platform, we arranged for a series of interviews on both of these topics with human rights and freedom of expression experts, some of whom—like Jessica González, co-chief executive of Free Press—have been directly involved in organizing the boycott campaign. In addition to her role at the advocacy group, González is an attorney and long-time racial justice advocate who co-founded Change the Terms, a coalition of more than 50 civil and digital-rights groups that works to disrupt online hate. Prior to joining Free Press, she was executive vice president and general counsel at the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and she has also worked as a staff attorney and teaching fellow at Georgetown Law School’s Institute for Public Representation. Still to come in our Galley discussion series are interviews with Jillian York, the director of international freedom of expression at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and Jenny Domino, a legal adviser with the International Commission of Jurists who specializes in Myanmar, where Facebook was accused by the United Nations of aiding in the genocide of the Rohingya people.

In her Galley interview, González said that she first started paying attention to how white supremacists in particular were using the media as an organizing tool back in the late 2000s, when she was working with the National Hispanic Media Coalition. A number of groups including the Southern Poverty Law Center were tracking anti-immigrant sentiment and saw how talk radio and cable TV were being used to spread false and dehumanizing information about immigrants. They started using social media like Facebook in the same way. “We started organizing against this, and started talking to members of other demographic groups that are often targeted by hate: Blacks, LGBTQ people, Muslims, etc. And we followed how white supremacists were organizing online, and started drawing attention to it in the early 2010s,” said González. Those efforts led to the creation of the Change the Terms coalition. “We have a set of model corporate policies to disrupt online hate, and we’ve been asking for big tech firms to adopt them since 2018,” she said.

Since the boycott began—and even before—Facebook has been trying to push the message that it sees hate speech and white supremacist content as a bad thing, and that it is doing everything it can to remove it. Nick Clegg, the company’s head of communications, even wrote a widely panned blog post entitled “Facebook Does Not Benefit From Hate.” But González says she’s not convinced. “Here’s the truth: their algorithms still drive people to hate groups and hateful content, Facebook makes money by keeping people on the site, and hateful content is exactly the type of stuff that keeps people glued to their screens,” she said. “When I spoke to Mark Zuckerberg last week, I reminded him that the El Paso shooter drove to Walmart with the specific intent to kill immigrants and brown people, invoking the same dehumanizing language that appears in thousands of Facebook ads from Trump and other politicians.” The social network, González says, has normalized hate and disinformation.

In the meeting with Zuckerberg, the #StopHateForProfit group was hoping to hear some indication of how Facebook was planning to address the campaign’s grievances, González says, but it got virtually nothing. “Many of our demands are long-standing, years-old demands that Facebook has failed repeatedly to meet,” she said. “We expected Facebook to come ready to respond to our demands, to commit to timelines for implementation. Instead, Facebook wanted us to walk through the demands and have yet another conversation. They seemed to think that having Mark on a call for an hour without making any commitments would be enough to placate us. Here’s the thing though: none of us are starstruck with Mark, he doesn’t get a pass just for showing up. We expect action.”

Disappointing verdict : The independent audit of Facebook’s handling of civil rights on its platform, an audit that the company volunteered to engage in because of previous concerns about hate speech and disinformation, reinforced the feeling expressed by González and others that the company is long on talk and short on action. “Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression,” the auditors wrote . They said that Facebook “isn’t sufficiently attuned to the depth of concern on the issue of polarization and the way that the algorithms used by Facebook inadvertently fuel extreme and polarizing content.”

Distorted mirror : In his post defending Facebook, Clegg said platforms like the social network “hold up a mirror to society.” With more than 3 billion people using the company’s apps every month, he wrote, “everything that is good, bad and ugly in our societies will find expression on our platform.” But as a number of critics of the company pointed out in the wake of his post, Facebook doesn’t just “hold a mirror” up to society that reflects what people do or say—its content algorithms pick and choose which posts people see and which they don’t, and the ones that are privileged by the algorithm, including advertisements, get far more engagement and reach far more broadly than anything else. If that’s a mirror, it’s a very distorted one.

Bulletproof : Despite the fact that a number of leading advertisers including Unilever, Starbucks, and Coca-Cola have joined the Facebook boycott , analysts say there is likely to be little financial impact on the company, simply because of its size—it has revenues of more than $70 billion— and the fact that most of its advertising comes from smaller businesses rather than a few large brands. Its share price has climbed since the boycott began, because it is expected to generate more than $21 billion in profit this year even with the ad boycott. But the #StopHateForProfit group says it hopes that public sentiment might encourage the company to make some changes anyway.

