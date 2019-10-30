The mess at G/O Media: Deadspin edition

On Monday, Paul Maidment, the editorial director of G/O Media, wrote staff at Deadspin—a G/O-owned website which is nominally about sports but actually about so much more—with a long-expected order: stick to sports. Where other topics “touch on sports, they are fair game for Deadspin,” the memo (obtained by the Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani) read. “Where they do not, they are not.” The same day, other executives reportedly removed a post in which staff said they were “upset” with the site’s new, ad-heavy orientation, and asked readers for feedback. (Staffers said the post’s removal violated their union terms; G/O Media denied this.) Yesterday, there followed the digital equivalent of an insurrection. Deadspin filled its homepage with new and old articles that were decidedly unstuck from sports, including “Woman Furiously Shits On Floor of Tim Horton’s, Throws It At Employees [Update]”; “What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year”; and “The Adults In The Room,” in which Megan Greenwell, who recently quit as the site’s top editor, excoriated G/O leaders’ conduct as “the professional equivalent of a small boy dressing up in his father’s suit: He is role-playing, deluding himself but no one else.”
G/O hit back. In the middle of the day, Barry Petchesky—Greenwell’s interim replacement and author of “What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?”—announced on Twitter that he had just been fired “for not sticking to sports.” (Petchesky did not respond to CJR’s questions about his firing.) Media Twitter exploded. Current and former colleagues rowed in behind Petchesky: Greenwell called him “the heart and soul of Deadspin” and his firing “the stupidest decision”; Laura Wagner, a reporter at the site, called Jim Spanfeller, G/O’s chief executive, “a real piece of shit.” Journalists outside the G/O fold were mad, too. “What G/O is doing to Deadspin right now is maybe the worst corporate mismanagement of a publication I’ve ever seen?” Andy Cush, a writer and musician, asked rhetorically. Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith added, “The new owners of Deadspin and its sibling sites appear to be little more than nihilists. Their end game seems to be no more Deadspin, Jezebel, or the Root.” Ben Collins, “dystopia” reporter at NBC News, summed it up: “The people running Deadspin absolutely hate Deadspin.”
The writing was on the wall before Maidment put it in a memo. Since G/O Media’s birth earlier this year—when Great Hill Partners, a private-equity firm, bought Gizmodo Media Group from Univision and renamed it—its famously spiky journalists have clashed repeatedly with their new corporate overlords. In July, staffers complained to Tani of Spanfeller’s “insane proclamations,” including suggestions that coverage respond to advertiser interests. Deadspin has been at the eye of the storm, particularly since Wagner reported a story—that Spanfeller undermined in a pre-publication note to staffers—accusing Spanfeller of hiring cronies without a public recruitment process. Soon after, Greenwell quit, citing interference and condescension.
On her way out, Greenwell said sticking to sports was “not something I feel I can ethically do.” Such directives aren’t unique to Deadspin—staffers at ESPN, in particular, have repeatedly grappled with them. Yesterday, following Petchesky’s firing, Maidment insisted that G/O’s version of the edict is open-ended, and won’t preclude Deadspin from discussing politics: “Sports touches on nearly every aspect of life,” he said in a statement, calling the site’s mandate “incredibly broad.” An expansive view of sports coverage is better than a narrow one. But in Deadspin’s case, it still misses the point. The site’s aggressive coverage of totally non-sports topics—including the media industry—has shaped its DNA, not to mention its readership. Who can forget its dystopian video of Sinclair anchors parroting identical anti-media propaganda?
In recent years, the media business has been plagued by voracious owners swooping into distressed newsrooms and imposing targets that have little to do with journalistic quality. The saddest thing about Deadspin’s situation is that that isn’t what’s happening here. The site, by all accounts, is healthy: it hit a traffic record earlier this year and was nominated (pre-G/O) for a national magazine award. According to staffers, G/O is obsessed with pageviews—and yet Deadspin’s non-sports coverage, which G/O is trying to cut, has consistently outperformed the site’s averages on that score. In her exit post, Greenwell insisted Deadspin’s story is not the cliché of quixotic truth-tellers holding back the tide of financial efficiency; rather, she said, “it’s that the people posing as the experts know less about how to make money than their employees, to whom they won’t listen… They know what they know, and they don’t need to know anything else.”
In our media hellscape, Deadspin’s plight seems particularly pointless. Where will it go from here? Per the New York Times, Maidment is now in direct control of the site. But its staffers won’t relent without a fight. Following Petchesky’s ouster, the union representing G/O staffers tweeted that his firing “will not stand. We will have updates soon.” We’ve all been warned.
