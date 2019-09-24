Listening to Greta Thunberg

Yesterday, as world leaders (minus some notable exceptions) gathered at the United Nations in New York to wring their hands and make inadequate pledges to confront the climate crisis, Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden, stole the limelight. She offered the world’s media two viral-ready moments, which duly dominated much mainstream coverage. Addressing assembled dignitaries, Thunberg seethed, “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!” (Later, #HowDareYou trended on Twitter.) Separately, she glowered at Donald Trump as he walked past her. (Trump attended the summit for 14 minutes, then took other meetings.) It was, as British newspaper The Independent put it, “a mood.”

Thunberg was a hot topic in conservative media, too; where liberals see her as a courageous truth-teller, many on the right paint her, variously, as a liar, a hypocrite, the ringleader of a shady socialist conspiracy, and the witless victim of her parents and the liberal media. (Such attacks are very gendered, Martin Gelin writes for The New Republic.) Demonization of Thunberg isn’t new, nor is it limited to the US; her August visit to the UK, for instance, gave right-wing commentators there conniptions. Yesterday, the trolls were out in force again. (Predictably, the president was among them.) On Fox News, viciously patronizing coverage of Thunberg recurred throughout the day. Marc Morano, a guest on Fox & Friends, accused her of “causing and instilling fear in millions of kids,” forcing some of them onto anti-anxiety medication. Greg Gutfeld, a Fox host, called her behavior embarrassing. Hitting rock bottom, Michael Knowles, a guest on The Story, called Thunberg “a mentally ill Swedish child.” (The network called the remark “disgraceful,” and said it has no plans to book Knowles again.) Later on, Laura Ingraham cast Thunberg and other young climate activists as victims of “child abuse” and media “fanaticism.” Ingraham went on to compare the activists to Stephen King’s titular children of the corn.

ICYMI: The news according to migrants in Italy

On social media, liberal commentators jumped to Thunberg’s defense. This morning, she features on the front pages of newspapers in the UK, Germany, Sweden, and beyond, alongside glowing praise for the power of her address. We should be clear, however, that Thunberg wasn’t just targeting the shameful passivity of world leaders, or the dangers of climate denialism. She rebuked the comfortable liberal narrative that the next generation will save the world. And while she didn’t mention the media by name, we must take her admonition of the “business as usual” approach to the climate crisis as a critique of our work, too.

Our media does, slowly, seem to be waking up to the enormity of the climate story. (Among other initiatives, in the run-up to yesterday’s summit, CJR and The Nation’s Covering Climate Now project coordinated increased climate coverage in more than 300 newsrooms worldwide.) The summit, however, has been pushed down the news cycle by other stories—principally, Trump’s apparent solicitation of campaign help from Ukraine, possibly as part of a quid pro quo. The Ukraine story is hardly “business as usual.” But the wall-to-wall nature of coverage, especially on cable news shows, meant world leaders’ inadequate efforts to fix an existential threat to our planet—on the rare occasion of many of them coming together to discuss it—were conveyed with insufficient urgency. If any issue merits wall-to-wall coverage, surely it’s the one that has the adjective “existential” tied to it.

Lots of good coverage of the summit did happen. On his MSNBC show, Chris Hayes discussed the Trump administration’s shameful climate stance with Gina McCarthy, who served as EPA administrator under Obama. And stories in The New York Times and elsewhere centered the key point that, for all the promises made at the summit, big polluters such as China did not pledge fresh action. But it’s easier for world leaders to shirk their responsibilities when the world’s press is not, with one voice, suspending business as usual to shout about the climate crisis from the rooftops. Yesterday showed that while many in the media are eager to hear from Greta Thunberg, they are perhaps less prepared to listen to her.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on the climate crisis and the UN:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: For many reporters covering climate, population remains the elephant in the room

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.