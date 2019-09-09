The broader lessons of the MIT Media Lab’s Epstein scandal

In mid-August, Joi Ito, the now-former director of MIT’s ostentatiously futuristic Media Lab, posted an apology. Ito admitted that he had taken money—for the Media Lab and for his own private ventures—from Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and alleged child sex trafficker who had just killed himself in jail; Ito had visited several of Epstein’s residences and invited Epstein to MIT. Predictably, the apology was not the end of the matter. The following week, The Boston Globe reported that Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Media Lab’s Center for Civic Media, which works on social justice-informed approaches to information ecosystems, plans to sever his ties to the Media Lab because of the Epstein donations; Zuckerman confirmed the story, writing on Medium that it’s hard to do work centering marginalized voices “with a straight face in a place that violated its own values so clearly.” The same day, J. Nathan Matias, a visiting scholar at the Media Lab, announced, also on Medium, that he will follow Zuckerman out the door. His reasoning was similar to Zuckerman’s.

MIT’s Epstein scandal continued to fester as Ito clung to his job. Last Wednesday, Ito was reportedly the picture of pained contrition as he addressed an all-hands meeting at the Media Lab—“I’m part of the problem when I thought I was part of the solution,” he said—but he insisted that he should stay on and help make things right. According to the MIT Technology Review’s Angela Chen and Karen Hao, the meeting took a dramatic turn when Nicholas Negroponte, who cofounded the Media Lab in the ‘80s, said unprompted that he had advised Ito to take Epstein’s money, and would give the same advice today. (Negroponte later clarified that his remark was based on “what we knew then”—Epstein was convicted of sex crimes involving a minor in 2008—and that the newer sex-trafficking charges against Epstein would have changed his judgment.) Participants in the meeting reacted angrily. Kate Darling, a research scientist at the Media Lab, twice told Negroponte to “shut up.”

Ito was reportedly furious with Negroponte; nonetheless, as Chen and Hao wrote, Negroponte’s comments had the potential to “shift a narrative that, at least in public, has primarily blamed Ito for working with Epstein,” by broadening its focus. So much for that. Late Friday, Ronan Farrow, a prolific scourge of compromised people, reported in The New Yorker that Ito had been more aggressive in soliciting checks from Epstein than was previously known, and had worked to conceal Epstein’s identity in internal records because Epstein was blacklisted in MIT’s donor database. (These revelations contradicted assurances that Ito had given in the staff meeting.) Farrow also wrote that Epstein apparently helped broker anonymous donations to the Media Lab from others, including Bill Gates (Gates denies this) and Leon Black, founder of the private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. (Apollo is bankrolling GateHouse’s takeover of Gannett, and is working to build out other media investments.) On Saturday, Ito resigned. He also stepped down from the boards of the Knight and MacArthur foundations (both of which previously stood by Ito), as well as from the board of The New York Times Company.

This story, nonetheless, is much bigger than Ito. For one, it continues the push for accountability that has resulted from recent reporting on Epstein; after Epstein killed himself, victims and commentators worried that justice had eluded them again, but justice has begun to reverberate through Epstein’s past networks. And the Media Lab scandal re-ups the periodic, broader conversation about the sorts of people top universities take their money from: in recent times, MIT alone has accepted donations from the Kochs, other fossil-fuel companies, and the government of Saudi Arabia. (Last year, after the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and murdered by the Saudi regime, an internal report concluded that MIT had no “compelling case” to cut its ties to agencies of the Saudi state.) As Kara Swisher writes for the Times, the tech industry has similarly tough questions to answer. “I get that not every fortune is clean… But if you can’t manage to say a hard no to those responsible for the dismemberment of a journalist or to a predator of young girls, I am not sure what to say.”

Darling, the Media Lab researcher, perhaps put it best. “If we end this with one person falling on their sword, nothing will change. There is so much work to do to fight the systemic problems at the Media Lab, MIT, and beyond,” she tweeted following Ito’s resignation. “Today we grieve, tomorrow we roll up our sleeves.”

Lab in the media: The Epstein story drove some sharp, broader criticism of the Media Lab over the weekend. For Slate, Justin Peters, who had some dealings with the institution in the past, claimed a corporate “moral rot” lies behind the Media Lab’s glossy self-presentation. And Business Insider’s Erin Brodwin reported that a Media Lab agricultural initiative “is scraping by with smoke-and-mirror tactics.”

Last week, Anand Giridharadas, a former columnist at the Times, was among those to distance himself from the Media Lab; he previously agreed to be a juror for its "Disobedience Award," but stepped back. On Friday, Giridharadas slammed Ito and the Media Lab on Twitter.

Jay Rosen, a journalism professor at NYU, suggested on Twitter that the Times may have sat on some of the information published by Farrow and The New Yorker because Ito was a board member of its parent company. Rosen was informed that this wasn't true; he posted a correction and apologized.



Other notable stories:

