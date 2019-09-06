What YouTube doesn’t say when it announces the removal of offensive videos

Google would really like everyone to know that its video sharing service, YouTube, is cracking down on offensive content. To that end, the company put on a full-court press this week, announcing that between April and June it had removed more than 100,000 videos and 17,000 channels for violating its hate speech rules, which is five times more than it removed in the previous three months. Google said it also took down more than 500 million comments because they included hate speech. According to a blog post about the crackdown, YouTube’s moderators removed about 30,000 videos last month alone.

How popular were the offensive videos compared to the rest of what’s on Youtube? Google would like you to know that they “generated just 3% of the views that knitting videos did over the same time period.” In other words, Google won’t say. Instead of providing concrete information, we get a comparison to something else—knitting—that we also have no details about, in such a way as to provide an illusion of transparency. How popular are knitting videos?

Still, knowing next to nothing about a positive development is better than seeing a turn for the worse. Just days before the announcement about the removal of videos, YouTube reinstated two accounts that it had previously tossed after much criticism—one belonging to Martin Sellner, a white supremacist, and another belonging to a British YouTube broadcaster who calls himself The Iconoclast. Both have ties to the movement that inspired the shooter who opened fire on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand—and spread video of the shooting on YouTube. Why the sudden change of heart? Are new criteria being applied? All YouTube would say is that, though many “may find the viewpoints expressed in these channels deeply offensive,” the channels in question did not violate Youtube’s community guidelines after all.

In a recent open letter to people who use YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, the CEO, wrote that YouTube struggles to strike the right balance between allowing users to exercise their freedom of speech and providing a platform for hate. A commitment to openness “sometimes means leaving up content that is outside the mainstream, controversial or even offensive,” Wojcicki argued. She believes that “hearing a broad range of perspectives ultimately makes us a stronger and more informed society,” she added. There’s no question that monitoring and judging content is a difficult task for many digital platforms, and both Facebook and Twitter have had some significant failures. Yet YouTube seems to have spent the least amount of time engaged with the problem. And Facebook may not be known for its transparency, but YouTube may be even more opaque when it comes to explaining its methods and rulings.

What we know from interviews with former YouTube staffers is that the company has spent much of its history caring about one thing above all else: engagement, or the amount of time users spend on the service and how often they click. Increasing those numbers has taken precedence over removing offensive content, former YouTubers say, and it shows. Google would very much like you to think that all of the bad days are in the past. But it won’t provide enough detail about what it is doing to back up those statements, and Wojcicki’s statements leave the door wide open for all kinds of offensive content.

Radicalization engine : White supremacists and other right-wing agitators often say they were radicalized in part by the recommendation algorithm on YouTube, which they say can turn into a black hole of ever more conspiratorial video clips. “I think YouTube certainly played a role in my shift to the right through the recommendations I got,” a former right-wing radical told The Daily Beast . “It led me to discover other content that was very much right of center, and this only got progressively worse over time.”

Time spent : Guillaume Chaslot, a programmer who worked on the YouTube recommendation algorithm, told CJR that he offered to work on ways of keeping offensive content out of the “recommended” list. But his superiors told him that all they wanted to see was the amount of time spent by users increasing, and that it didn’t matter how they reached that goal. “Total watch time was what we went for—there was very little effort put into quality,” Chaslot said.

Slap on the wrist : As it was bragging about its crackdown, YouTube was hit by the largest fine ever recorded under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, for targeting children with personalized advertising: $170 million. In practical terms, however, this amounts to barely a slap on the wrist for YouTube, since the company is estimated to bring in revenues of more than $10 billion a year, and the penalty may actually be less than YouTube made in ad revenue on the videos for which it was penalized.

